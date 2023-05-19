India attempts Quad meeting in Japan: Foreign Minister Kwatra





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will depart on May 19 for a three-country visit covering Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia. In Japan, Mr. Modi will participate in the G-7 summit where India is a guest country which will be followed by his visit to Papua New Guinea where he will co-lead the summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation ( FIPIC). Briefing journalists on the commitments, Foreign Minister Vinay Mohan Kwatra said on May 18 that India plans to hold a Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) on the sidelines of the G-7 meeting in Japan. Also Read: PM Modis Australia’s Visit Continues Despite Cancellation of Quad Leaders’ Meeting: Premier Albanese India’s regular participation in G-7 summits clearly indicates a growing recognition that India should be part of any serious effort to address global challenges, including those of peace, security, development and environmental conservation, Mr. Kwatra said in announcing the structure of India’s commitment. during the G-7 meeting to be held in Hiroshima where leaders will visit the city’s peace memorial which honors the victims of the first use of atomic weapons in world history. PM Modi will begin his engagements in Japan by unveiling a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima. On the sidelines of the G-7 summit, Mr Modi is expected to be joined by US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Antony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida for a special meeting of Quad leaders. The meeting was previously scheduled to take place in Australia on May 24, but was canceled shortly after President Biden canceled his visit to Australia. Also read: Australia cancels Quad meeting in Sydney after Biden postponement After Hiroshima, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Papua New Guinea where he will inaugurate the 3 rd summit of the Forum for Indo-Pacific Cooperation on May 22. India has supported a number of programs in FIPIC member countries in the areas of sustainable development, solar energy and health. The first meeting of FIPIC took place in Fiji in 2014, in which all 14 member countries of FIPIC participated. The second meeting took place in Jaipur in 2015. The importance of FIPIC has steadily increased in view of the adoption of the Indo-Pacific Strategy by India and other major Western partners as US Prime Minister Modi will hold his bilateral meetings with the leaders of the members FIPIC during his stay in Papua New Guinea. He will visit the Governor General of the island nation, after which he will hold a meeting with Prime Minister James Marape. While in Papua New Guinea, Prime Minister Modi will also meet his New Zealand counterpart Chris Hipkins, Modi said. Kwatra. FIPIC’s 14 members include Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Niue, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu. In the third part of his six-day visit, Mr Modi will land in Sydney where he will hold bilateral talks with Australian Prime Minister Albanese. Mr Kwatra announced that Mr Modi will address a meeting of Diaspora Indians in Sydney where he will be joined by Mr Albanese. The two leaders earlier held a public event in Gandhinagar when Mr Albanese and Mr Modi opened a cricket test match. India and Australia are in talks to upgrade the Economic and Trade Cooperation Agreement (ECTA) to a comprehensive economic cooperation agreement. Mr. Modi will interact with Australian CEOs and business leaders during his visit.

