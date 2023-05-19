Bill Barr Says Trump’s Classified Documents Case Is His Biggest Legal Risk: ‘I Don’t Think That Argument Will Fly’





Trump-era Attorney General Bill Barr said he believes former President Donald Trump would be “very exposed” legally if he played “any game” with the documents marked as classified that were kept at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

In an interview with CBS News Senior Investigative Correspondent Catherine Herridge on Thursday, Barr also said he thinks Special Counsel Jack Smith could make charging decisions in Trump investigations as soon as this summer. Smith was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate Trump’s retention of documents and his role in any alleged unlawful interference with the post-2020 election transfer of power or Electoral College certification on Jan. 6, 2021.

Documents of Mar-à-Lago

Barr thinks the special advocates’ investigations into Trump’s handling of classified documents, in particular, should worry the former president.

“It doesn’t depend much on intent or anything like that. It’s very clear that he had nothing to do with these documents,” Barr told Herridge. “He was given a lot of time to fire them. And they were subpoenaed. And I always said he probably wouldn’t get in trouble, just for taking them, just like Biden, I don’t don’t think, gonna get in trouble or Pence won’t get in trouble.”

“The problem,” he continued, “what did he do after the government claimed them and subpoenaed them? And if there are games being played there, he’s going to be very exposed.”

Barr also thinks Trump’s assertion in a recent CNN town hall that he was declassifying the records as they left the White House would not satisfy the special counsel. Trump told town hall he “took what I took, and it’s declassified.”

“I don’t think that argument will fly,” Barr replied. “I don’t think the idea that you know, it automatically – that they were sort of automatically declassified when they were put in the boxes. I don’t think that will work.”

In a recent letter to Congress, Trump’s lawyers said the Justice Department should “stand down” from the investigation. They also suggested the former president’s departure from the White House after the election was rushed and staff “simply scanned all documents from the president’s office and other areas into boxes.” who were later transferred to Florida.

January 6

The Jan. 6 inquest is going to be “more difficult to establish a case” because it could run into First Amendment issues and also, a large part of the case hinges on evidence of intent, said Barr. The former attorney general said charging decisions in Smith’s investigation involving Trump, his actions around Jan. 6 and the Mar-a-Lago documents could come as soon as this summer.

“I guess, and that’s fair, I’m speculating, but I think they would like to do it before the end of the year. It could be later in the summer or in the fall would be the sooner I I expected,” Barr said.

Trump denies any wrongdoing in both investigations.

The Durham Report

Barr, who appointed special counsel John Durham to investigate the origins of the Russia probe, said a successful investigation is not necessarily measured by the number of people prosecuted. One person pleaded guilty and two others were acquitted in the four-year investigation. Durham’s report, released on Monday, found the Justice Department and FBI “failed to fulfill their important duty of strict fidelity to the law” regarding the events of the 2016 campaign.

“I’ve always said it’s dangerous to say the norm is the number of people you’re prosecuting, because the object here was to find out what happened and tell the story, to go at the bottom of it,” Barr said.

“I think accountability is like if people pay attention to the truth,” Barr added. “I mean, the media gave a lot of attention to all the little details that they thought implicated Trump in collusion with Russia, which were all rubbish. And yet we had a steady diet of that rubbish. for two years. the media. Now they should be paying attention to the real facts in the report. And that’s what accountability looks like.

Predicts Trump will be defeated in 2024 GOP primary race

Barr continues to believe that Trump will not win the Republican nomination next year. But he doesn’t know who will.

He’s also not convinced that tougher state abortion laws are a winning issue for Republicans.

Barr, who has said he has always been a “pro-life Republican” and continues his work to support that position, is pleased that Roe v. Wade was canceled.

“But there’s a distinction between what people like me and other pro-lifers believe is, you know, moral principle and what we actually embody in our specific secular laws,” he told Herridge. He added: “I think we have to be judicious in what we come up with as a law because I think laws have to have substantial support among the people, have to reflect some sort of consensus and have to be a lasting solution.” .

“We’re talking about rules and restrictions being imposed on other people,” Barr said. “And I think we have to be very careful about that. It’s not about demonstrating our purity. It’s about finding something that allows us to live together in a stable way.”

New trends

Catherine Watson

Kathryn Watson is a political reporter for CBS News Digital based in Washington, D.C.

