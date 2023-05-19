Rishi Sunak faces three nightmarish by-elections after Boris Johnson honors list trap





Rishi Sunak faces three resignations and looming by-elections after an honors list trap set by his bitter predecessor Boris Johnson.



Rishi Sunak faces three by-elections in tough constituencies – after Boris Johnson used his resignation honors to poach MPs from the beleaguered PM. Mr Sunak is set to lose three senior Tories who will be knighted and elevated to the House of Lords: Nadine Dorries, Alok Sharma and Nigel Adams. The Lords watchdog says the trio will have to step down from their seats to accept peerages: meaning all three will call by-elections just a fortnight after a series of deadly local elections in which the Tories have lost more than 1,000 advisers. Former Culture Secretary Ms Dorries, Cop26 President Mr Sharma and his staunch ally Mr Adams are all set to leave before their terms end. Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player Boris Johnson’s resignation honors list is set to give another headache to Mr Sunak, who is trying to distance himself from the chaotic tenure of his predecessors.



Labor has an 18-point lead over the Tories in the latest Westminster voting intentions poll, published by YouGov, fueling fears that Mr Sunak will not be able to turn around his party’s fortunes. The list is seen as a trap for Mr Sunak set by acrimonious former Prime Minister Boris Johnson – after Rishi’s resignation brought about the end of his post as disgraced Prime Minister. Learn more: Liz Truss ‘names four close supporters for peerages’ as part of resignation honors from 49-day term as Prime Minister Learn more: Eight Pallbearers Who Carried Late Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin at Her Funeral Recognized in Special Honors List Mr Johnson, who is said to be considering a return to frontline politics when it is convenient for him to do so, has rewarded his loyal allies with peerages. He also plans to ennoble Alister Jack, another staunch ally from his chaotic three-year stint at 10 Downing Street. The row over peerages is likely to drag on as ill-fated former Prime Minister Liz Truss is set to have the traditional privilege of naming her peers – despite a 50-day leadership that threw Britain’s economy into turmoil. Cop26 President Alok Sharma is expected to be elevated to Lords status.



Boris is set to reward hardline loyalist Nadine Dorries with a peerage.



Ms Truss is believed to have submitted a full list of peerages, despite her short period in charge. They would include: Mark Littlewood, Managing Director of the Institute of Economic Affairs

Matthew Elliot – founder of Vote Leave

Ruth Porter – former Deputy Chief of Staff of Truss

Jon Moynihan – Conservative Donor

