Joe Biden announces he will meet Xi Jinping | Footnote
After a press conference at White House and after being asked about China there Xi Jinping, Joe Biden He declared that sooner or later he would meet him. Although he did not specify the reasons or the objectives of the possible meeting, it will be his second meeting with his counterpart after the one held on November 14 in bali, Indonesia.
The US President’s announcement comes at a defensive moment in the Financial unipolarism In Ukraine and the internal crisis in the UNITED STATES.
Bilateral Biden-Xi Jinping?
The announcement of the American president suggests that the strategy of international confrontation of financial unipolarism against Multipolarism Pluriveral in Ukraine is being revised. Although the Western press referred to the Ukrainian offensive in Bakhmut as a relative success, specialists indicate that Kyiv It is no longer a question of conquering territory, but of weakening the Russian front.
However, the wear system used by Musk shows the way because of its real ability to rebuild its forces without calling on an external actor, as in the case of Ukraine with the I WILL TAKE. During, Russia progress in destroying Ukraine’s electricity infrastructure system, undermining its capacity for internal reorganization.
Indeed, the United States is the only country capable of providing greater support to the Ukrainian force. with armament shipment, really influencing the current storyline. However, the state department American and the Pengono They assess the pace to give to the situation since Russia demonstrates the economic capacity to mobilize reservists, to equip and supply its troops and even to increase their salaries.
In fact, Biden’s statement comes on the eve of a new summit in the G7 In Hiroshima, Japanese. The area that brings together seven of the main economies will have the conflict in Ukraine and relations with China on the agenda.
The President’s announcement expresses a repositioning of beijing as a manager on the situation in Europe of It issince in coordination with his geopolitical partners, he raised the need for a peaceful solution.
During their last meeting in Bali, the two leaders exchanged views on strategic issues of their own relationship, global and regional transcendent issues. At that time, Xi pointed out that the development of relations between the two nations had failed to meet the expectations of the international community.
Six months later, the situation has favored the geopolitical scheme that includes Beijing, which is why Biden’s interest in the meeting underscores that China is beginning to command the scenarios.
Ukraine: between NATO warmongering and peace strategy
The warmongering that NATO has given to the dynamic in Ukraine is based on two reasons. On the one hand, the strengthening of the arms industry which strengthens the industrial-military apparatus of the Pentagon, a source of reserves for the White House. On the other hand, the possibility of reducing the military and financial capacities of Moscow and of isolating it geopolitically.
However, in view of the results, the second strategy failed since Russia neither collapsed financially nor weakened militarily, and in fact grew stronger geopolitically.
For the rest of the international players, the situation in Ukraine has lost its political density, eclipsed by the economic reality in which it has affected: the cut in the supply chains of raw materials and the resulting global inflation.
In this sense, Latin American and African countries have also warned that the most favorable scenario for the economy of their peoples is the one that allows the resumption of work and production. Logically, for this reason, war is problematic and peace is a desirable scenario. This is why the scheme of Pluriversal Multipolarism, with China in the lead but also Brazilraised the need to opt for a peace strategy.
Not only did they take the strategic initiative in the conflict by paying the Dialogue of Civilizations in contradiction with Clash of civilizations, but generated a crisis within financial unipolarism. After their meeting in Beijing, Emmanuel Macron questioned the vassalage that Washington imposed on Europe, and planted the European Strategic Autonomous to face current challenges.
In turn, although he did not withdraw his military support, the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz He explained that peripheral countries want to put an end to Western double standards and that is why the unfolding world order is multipolar in nature.
Also, the official European Union, Joseph Borrelldeclared that if they did not support Ukraine, they would fall in a few days, revealing the fragility of the unipolar strategy.
America’s internal crisis
As if that weren’t enough, Biden’s domestic situation is critical. In January, the United States hit a record high of $31 trillion in delinquencies. Since then, it has not been able to issue new debt, which is why Democrats and Republicans are negotiating to raise the debt ceiling with the Tesoro, because in the event that it is not lifted or suspended, it will not be able to finance more debt.
Thus, the expansion of the US money supply comes into conflict with the dedollarization process which has accelerated in recent months. If from the consolidation of the dollar pattern As the United States was able to borrow without serious consequences, as a reserve currency and international exchange, the collapse of its currency further jeopardizes this situation.
But other political battlefronts have also opened up for the Democratic Biden government on its territory. First, the security issues at the border with Mexico they got worse. Ron DeSantisRepublican Governor of Floridasend troops to Texas alleging that the White House failed to properly address the situation.
Second, the Durham prosecutor revealed a framework between hillary clinton, obamahe FBI and the CIA conspire against Trump and not assume his presidency in 2016. Finally, the Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor announced today that he will be filing political judgment papers against Biden himself.
And finally, the factor donald trump. Along with the collapse of the US economy and unease over resources being sent to Ukraine for the war at the expense of local labor and production, the former president is getting stronger.
Trump criticized Biden over his stance on Ukraine, arguing he would never have involved the country in someone else’s war. And even less when the American economic and financial situation is so compromised.
However, Trump also generalized this criticism to the Pentagon establishment in a clear allusion to the Republican leadership supporting military funding for kyiv.
