DeSantis privately says Trump cannot win the 2024 presidential race





Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida virtually declared his presidential candidacy on Thursday afternoon, telling donors and supporters on a call that only three credible candidates were in the running and only he would be able to win both. the Republican primary and general elections.

You basically have three people at this point who are credible in all of this, DeSantis told donors on the call, hosted by his supporting super PAC, Never Back Down. Biden, Trump and me. And I think of those three, two have a chance of getting elected President Biden and me, based on all the data in the swing states, which isn’t great for the former president and probably insurmountable because the people are not going to change their view of him.

The call, which a New York Times reporter listened to, came as the governor is expected to officially enter the presidential race next week, according to three people familiar with his intentions.

Mr. DeSantis is expected to file paperwork declaring his candidacy with the Federal Election Commission ahead of a major fundraising meeting with donors in Miami on May 25, meant to show his financial strength. He must formally enter the race before he can solicit donations for his presidential campaign.

He is also likely to release a video to coincide with his official entry into the race, and a series of events in the early candidate states will follow in the coming weeks, according to one of the people. The Wall Street Journal first reported that Mr. DeSantis would file the documents next week.

During the call for donors, Mr. DeSantis did not mention his battle with Disney, which on Thursday pulled out of a billion-dollar office development project in Orlando. And he spent little time discussing contentious cultural topics on the call, which included many business executives who didn’t favor his aggressive stances on those issues.

He said the attitude of Republican voters amounted to, we have to win this time. And while praising Mr. Trump’s policies, he said Mr. Biden had reversed many of them.

The corporate media wants Trump to be the nominee, DeSantis said, adding that reporters, other candidates and two presidents have criticized him.

Mr. DeSantis quoted a voter he spoke with at an event in Iowa saying: You know, Trump was somebody, we liked his policies but we didn’t like his values. And with you, we love your policies but also know that you share our values.

And Mr. DeSantis described his efforts to help the party, noting that Mr. Trump and other Republicans had repeatedly attacked him. There are some who raise funds just for themselves, he said, an unmistakable blow to Mr Trump, who was criticized in the midterm elections for sitting on a big pile of cash on his political action committee and not doing enough to help others.

He also bragged about his successful visit to Des Moines over the weekend after Mr Trump called off his own rally in the area, citing a tornado watch.

Mr. DeSantis spoke proudly about Florida’s legislative session and the state’s budget, running through a list of things he was happy to have accomplished on environmental issues and education. He described a terrific job and said he wouldn’t concede any issues to the left.

He did not answer questions and was the only person to speak on the call. But he suggested his ability to respond to what he described as months of attacks would soon change, a veiled reference to becoming a candidate.

When we say we’re going to do something, we do it and do it, Mr. DeSantis said of his approach in the state, an indirect contrast to Mr. Trump, whom some Republicans criticized for his unfinished business when he was president.

Mr. DeSantis suggested that Mr. Trump had relied too heavily on executive action instead of helping to push through Congress, and pointed to his own work during legislative sessions in Florida in contrast. .

Mr. DeSantis, who was a Navy officer during the Iraq War, noted that he would be the only veteran in the race. And he made a distinction in another area of ​​Mr. Trump’s record, one that harkens back to Mr. DeSantis’ days as an elected congressman the cycle after the Tea Party wave of 2010, when the focus was focused on limiting government spending.

Certainly, in the Trump administration, the focus was not on cutting spending as there was in the Tea Party days, he said. The comment was notable given that a week earlier Mr Trump had pleaded at a CNN town hall event for letting the country default on the debt ceiling. House Republicans and Mr. Biden have been at an impasse for weeks over whether to raise the debt ceiling.

At another point, Mr. DeSantis was candid, saying: I think voters want Biden out, adding: They just want a vehicle they can get, but there are too many voters who don’t view Trump as this vehicle.

Mr. DeSantis also spoke about the release of his book, The Courage to Be Free, and his book tour, including the fact that the book had been on the New York Times bestseller list for several weeks.

He provided his supporters with statistics, saying he had sold 95,000 copies in his first week, compared to 60,000 for Barack Obama’s book before he became president and 80,000 for Hillary’s memoir Clinton before she became a candidate in the 2016 cycle. (These numbers roughly match the true totals.)

His sales volume was not normal for elected people who write books, he said, adding: For us to break those double digits, I think, is really, really important.

Mr. DeSantis, however, received a potential political blow with Disney’s withdrawal on Thursday from the Orlando development project, which would have created more than 2,000 jobs in the area. The move highlighted the continued fallout from its targeting of Disney after the company’s then-CEO criticized Florida legislation aimed at restricting teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity. in public schools.

Mr. Trump is about 30 percentage points ahead of Mr. DeSantis in national polling averages, but the Florida governor would be the strongest Republican challenger to join the field so far. Mr DeSantis told people on the call that he didn’t place much importance on those polls, saying he had started as an underdog in previous races and that polls ahead of his re-election in 2022 showed a much smaller margin of victory than he ended up with.

He is likely to start with more money in an outside group than any Republican primary candidate in history. He has more than $80 million that should be transferred from his public account to his super PAC, which has also raised more than $30 million, in addition to having tens of millions more in donor commitments, according to reports. people familiar with fundraising.

Mr. DeSantis also has a long string of conservative political accomplishments that he led through the Republican-dominated Florida Legislature after his landslide re-election last year. And he’s garnered a slew of endorsements from state lawmakers in Iowa and New Hampshire, who can be influential in primary elections, as well as those in his own state.

Yet confronting Mr. Trump, behind whom Republicans rallied after his indictment in New York, is a tall order. As the former president brutalizes him daily, Mr. DeSantis must engage in a delicate dance.

To win, he must appeal to the large number of Republican primary voters who love Mr. Trump but might be willing to move on from a candidate who lost in 2020 and continues to repeat false claims about this election. To do that, Mr. DeSantis must differentiate himself from Mr. Trump without criticizing him so aggressively that he risks offending pro-Trump voters.

It’s possible Mr. DeSantis could pivot his plans at the last minute, and it’s still unclear where or when he might hold an official rally announcing his candidacy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/18/us/politics/desantis-2024-presidential-bid.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos