Erdogan’s rival gets tough, courting Turkish nationalists





Turkey’s opposition leader pledged on Thursday to send back millions of migrants in a strident message aimed at winning the support of an ultra-nationalist who helped push last weekend’s presidential vote to a second round . Secular opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu made his first public speech since a historic election on Sunday in which he came within nearly five points of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Kilicdaroglus’ performance was the best opposition of the Turkish rulers’ two-decade rule. But he fell short of expectations set by pre-election polls and left the opposition visibly depressed. The 74-year-old has since revamped his campaign team and toughened up his message to win over right-wing Turkish voters in the May 28 run-off. He also plans to meet Sinan Ogan, a far-right figure who won 5.2% of the vote and who still weighs his approval. Kilicdaroglu on Thursday attempted to significantly toughen his message from the more inclusive tone he adopted in the first stage of the campaign. Erdogan, you failed to protect the country’s borders and honor, the former official said. You deliberately brought over 10 million refugees to this country. As soon as I come to power, I will send all the refugees home. Ogan said he would only back a candidate who cracks down on migrants and fights terrorism, a code word in Turkey for Kurdish activists. Syrians are our brothers Erdogan and his Islamic-rooted party have been touted across swathes of the Muslim world for their more open stance toward those fleeing conflict in countries like Syria. Turkey’s refugee and migrant population, five million strong, has become the largest in the world over the past decade. A separate 2016 deal between Ankara and the European Union helped stem the continent’s migrant crisis by allowing those trying to reach Western Europe to settle in Turkey. Turkey has won billions of euros in funding from Brussels for the program. But an economic crisis that accelerated ahead of the election has sent anti-migrant sentiment soaring. The Erdogan government tried to find common ground. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Thursday that Turkey had already expelled more than half a million Syrians. We are not going to turn Turkey into a warehouse of refugees, and we have not done so so far. But the Syrians are our brothers, says Soylu. We cannot send them to death. And we didn’t. Tayyip Erdogan does not want to be remembered as a leader who sent Syrians to their deaths.

