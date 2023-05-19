40 commitments, meeting with more than two dozen leaders









New Delhi [India]May 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has more than 40 commitments and is expected to meet more than two dozen leaders during his upcoming visit to three countries – Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia, according to the official statement issued by the Prime Minister. Minister’s office.

During his three-country visit, Prime Minister Modi will attend the G7 or Group of Seven country summit in Hiroshima, Japan, and then co-chair the Third Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC III summit).

India, which is participating as a guest at the G7 Summit, participation would be structured around three formal sessions. Two of them will take place on May 20 and the third on May 21, Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra said during the special briefing.

The two structural sessions of the 20th are the first to focus on food, health, development and gender equality. The second session focuses on climate, energy and the environment, and the third session, on May 21, is entitled Towards a peaceful, stable and prosperous world.

The Prime Minister will then travel to Papua New Guinea to host the third summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation on May 22 jointly with his Papua New Guinean counterpart James Marape. In Papua New Guinea, the Prime Minister will begin his bilateral engagements the following day with a call to the Governor General of the Pacific island country, which will be followed by a meeting with Prime Minister James Marape. This will be the Prime Minister’s first visit to the country during his stay in Port Moraspi, according to Kwatra.

It’s an eventful visit for the PM with more than 40 engagements lined up. The PM will interact with more than 2 dozen world leaders at summits as well as bilateral meetings, according to the PMO statement.

PM Modi will also meet with business leaders, VIPs, scholars and members of the Indian community.

During his visit to Australia, the Prime Minister will address thousands of members of the Indian diaspora in Sydney with the Australian Prime Minister.

The visit has many elements ranging from culture to trade and from diaspora to diplomacy, according to the PMO. (ANI)

