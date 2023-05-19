Trump accuses DeSantis of costing Floridians jobs with Disney feud





MIAMI The Walt Disney Company’s decision to cancel a billion-dollar development project in Florida has given former President Donald Trump ammunition to attack Governor Ron DeSantis.

Trump released a statement Thursday afternoon calling the governor DeSanctimonious and accusing him of being caught in a mousetrap that alone cost the state more than 2,000 jobs.

DeSantis’ failed war on Disney has done little for his lame shadow campaign, let alone for Florida’s economy, Trump said.

DeSantiss’ spokesperson attributed Disney’s decision to company finances.

DeSantis could be days away from filing his candidacy for president with the Federal Election Commission. Some of his donors plan to be at the Four Seasons Hotel Miami next week.

The May 24-26 donor invitation to Miamis Brickell neighborhood prompted reports that DeSantis is just days away from announcing he is running for president in 2024.

Federal law would not allow DeSantis to solicit donations before the Federal Election Commission filing.

DeSantis has been the target of months of attacks from former President Donald Trump, who announced his third run for the White House last November.

As Florida Republican lawmakers helped DeSantis take a stand against trans care and drag shows on Tuesday, Trump faced changes to his legal team and President Joe Biden focused on debt limit talks .

Florida Republicans helped DeSantis expand the very law, which critics call the Dont Say Gay Bill, that caused his clash with the Walt Disney Company.

Biden, who is in Japan on Thursday, formally announced his re-election bid in April and his campaign recently announced plans to keep former battle state victories in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada and New Hampshire.

DeSantis has attacked Biden on immigration and recently signed a controversial state bill that has sparked reports of labor issues in South Florida and social media scare campaigns.

DeSantis-Disney feud timelineA Disney cast member displays a Mickey Mouse pin on his shirt at the Center, an LGBTQ support organization while participating in a Walt Disney World employee walkout, March 22, 2022, in Orlando, in Florida (AP Photo /Phelan M. Ebenhack) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

LAST YEAR

March 8: Parental Rights in Education/Dont Say Gay Bill Passes March 10: Disney Pledges $5 Million for LGBTQ Rights March 28: DeSantis Signs Bill April 19: DeSantis Pushes to End Parental Education Disney Self-GovernmentApril 22: DeSantis Signs Disney Government Dissolution Bill

THIS YEAR

January 12: The corporate kingdom has come to an end, DeSantis said. You cannot have a corporation controlling its own government. This is not good governance.

Feb. 6: DeSantis is set to control the DisneyFeb District Board of Directors. 8: DeSantis Says Disney Will Pay Its Debt Feb. 9: DeSantis set to take over government DisneyFeb. 27: DeSantis signs bill removing Disney’s self-governing status March 29: DeSantis’ board of directors says Disney stripped them of power April 3: Disney-DeSantis war of words escalates during the annual meeting April 12: Governor DeSantis surrogates escalate against Disney April 17: DeSantis seeks to control Disney with state surveillance powers April 19: DeSantis appointees begin to reshape the Disney Worlds district April 26: Disney sues DeSantis, calling for retaliation for park takeover

