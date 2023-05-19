Politics
Xi meets with Turkmen President – Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, who is in China for the China-Central Asia Summit, in Xi’an, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, May 18, 2023. (Xinhua/ Yin Bogu)
XI’AN, May 18 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday met with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov in Xi’an, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province.
Xi hosted Berdimuhamedov in China for the China-Central Asia Summit. He recalled Berdimuhamedov’s successful state visit to China in January this year, during which they announced the elevation of the bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership and the practice of the vision of a community with a shared future. shared bilaterally, opening a new chapter. in Sino-Turkmenistani relations.
The year 2023 is the first year for China to fully implement the guiding principles set forth at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The Party will unite and lead the Chinese people to push forward the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese road to modernization, Xi said.
Noting that Turkmenistan recently held successful parliamentary elections, concluding an important domestic political agenda, Xi said the country was heading towards the “rebirth of a new era of a powerful state” under Berdimuhamedov’s leadership. .
Over the past 31 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, China and Turkmenistan have carried out friendly cooperation based on the principles of mutual respect and mutual benefit, Xi said, adding that the bilateral relationship enjoys enormous potential and broad prospects.
China is ready to work with Turkmenistan to continue advancing relations for the benefit of the two peoples, Xi said.
Noting that China has always been a trusted friend and partner of Turkmenistan, Xi said the two sides should make full use of each other’s complementary advantages, unleash cooperation potential and expand depth, breadth and depth. scale of their cooperation at all levels.
He said China is willing to expand cooperation with Turkmenistan in areas such as economy, trade, natural gas and connectivity, and explore high-tech cooperation in areas such as communications and aerospace.
China helps more Chinese companies to invest and do business in Turkmenistan, Xi said, adding that the two sides should deepen people-to-people and cultural exchanges.
The Chinese president stressed that China and Central Asian countries form a community with a shared future.
China looks forward to working with the five Central Asian countries for a successful China-Central Asia Summit to promote the steady development of China-Central Asia cooperation and maintain long-term peace, stability and security in the region. , Xi said.
Berdimuhamedov said Turkmenistan attaches great importance to its comprehensive strategic partnership with China and is willing to align its initiative to revive the Great Silk Road with the Belt and Road Initiative.
Berdimuhamedov called for deepening cooperation in key areas such as energy and innovation.
The Turkmen president said the China-Central Asia mechanism will provide new opportunities for deepening friendship and cooperation, and will also be of great significance to the world.
He went on to say that Turkmenistan is willing to communicate and cooperate closely with China, jointly address challenges and promote regional security, stability and development.
After the meeting, the two heads of state witnessed the signing of multiple bilateral cooperation documents in the fields of science and technology, customs and others.
Cai Qi, Wang Yi, and Qin Gang participated in the events.
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, who is in China for the China-Central Asia Summit, in Xi’an, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, May 18, 2023. (Xinhua/ Xie Huanchi)
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, who is in China for the China-Central Asia Summit, in Xi’an, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, May 18, 2023. After the meeting, the two heads of state witnessed the signing of multiple bilateral cooperation documents in science and technology, customs and other fields. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)
