David Zaslav supports Chris Licht

The CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav backed CNN CEO Chris Licht at an investor conference on Thursday as tension mounts on the network over the decision to livestream a Donald Trump town hall packed with his supporters .

Zaslav said Licht is “working very hard” to improve CNN’s brand and image, citing a recent YouGov poll that found trust in CNN improved by 11 percentage points over the past year. For context, trust in Republican-leaning Fox News improved by 17 points and trust in Democratic-leaning MSNBC improved by 16 points over the same period. Trust in CBS, ABC and NBC also improved more than CNN.

Zaslav pointed to CNN’s desire for more balance on the network, citing a common refrain that he wants to make sure CNN isn’t an “advocacy network.”

“We have to show both sides of every problem,” Zaslav said.

Zaslav continues to support CNN’s decision to host Trump’s town hall, according to a person familiar with his thinking. Trump is leading early polls to win the 2024 Republican nomination for president. Zaslav told CNBC earlier this month that Trump, who continues to falsely claim he was the victim of voter fraud in 2020, should absolutely appear on CNN.

“He’s the favorite he has to be on our network,” Zaslav said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “We are happy to have him come to our network.”

Amanpour denounces “bothsidesism”

His comments came a day after veteran CNN reporter Christiane Amanpour publicly challenged the idea of ​​covering “both sides” of the political spectrum if both sides weren’t factual. Amanpour spoke Wednesday at the opening of the Columbia Journalism School.

“Be honest, but not neutral,” Amanpour told the graduates. She said the phrase was “her mantra”.

“Both sides are not always objectivity. It does not lead you to the truth. Drawing a false moral or factual equivalence is neither objective nor truthful. Objectivity is our rule of thumb, and it is by weighing all sides and hearing all the evidence, hearing everyone and reporting everything, but not rushing to assimilate them when there is no assimilation.”

Amanpour said he met with Licht this week to express his disappointment at the broadcast of a Trump town hall in the format in which it happened. She said Licht told her the “execution was a bit lacking,” as CNBC reported earlier this week. Amanpour noted that the live audience should not have been allowed to applaud Trump’s every sentence, calling the behavior “appalling.”

At one point, Trump called mayoral host Kaitlan Collins a “mean person.” Amanpour said she would have dropped the mic and walked out if he had done this to her.

Amanpour said airing a taped interview of Trump would have been a better solution, as it would have allowed CNN to better combat Trump’s “disinformation and propaganda machine.” Trump is the subject of multiple criminal investigations and was found guilty earlier this month of sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll. Trump denied Carroll’s accusations. He was also indicted in New York for allegedly falsifying business records.

Amanpour is the first major CNN reporter to publicly criticize Licht and Zaslav’s decision to broadcast the town hall. Several of his colleagues jumped in support of his comments on Twitter, highlighting an undercurrent of dissent within CNN’s ranks.

“Speaking truth to power is a fundamental part of our work, but speaking truth to power who signs your checks? @amanto show everyone how it’s done,” tweeted Nima Elbagir, CNN’s chief international investigative correspondent.

CNN anchor Sara Sidner tweeted “that’s a real one” about Amanpour, which CNN correspondent Erica Hill echoed.

CNN Hong Kong anchor Kristie Lu Stout said Amanpour gave “a masterclass in journalism”.

Grades down, dissatisfaction up

Licht inherited a base of CNN employees set up largely by former chief Jeff Zucker and his predecessors. Zucker was popular as a leader with many current staffers and led the network in a hands-on style that Licht deliberately avoided.

Zaslav’s mission with CNN has been to shed its “leftist” image in favor of a more neutral brand, he reiterated Thursday. He touted the number of Republicans CNN has recently interviewed in his comments Thursday.

Still, the changes don’t help CNN’s ratings. The network’s overall viewership followed not only Fox and MSNBC, but also the much smaller conservative channel Newsmax on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. ET.

CNN’s profits fell below $1 billion last year, The New York Times reported, marking a six-year low. Falling ratings won’t help its ad revenue this year. Warner Bros. Discovery held its initial presentation for ad buyers this week. Licht spoke at the event.

As business flounders, Zaslav’s comments about CNN being more politically in the middle, particularly when it comes to Trump, have angered reporters who don’t equate lies with partisanship.

It’s unclear whether CNN staffers’ displeasure with Licht and Zaslav’s recent decision-making will amount to anything other than public recriminations.

But as the network grapples with declining ratings and millions of Americans cancel traditional television each year, eating away at CNN’s revenue and profits, Zaslav may have an unwanted distraction on his hands. which can only get worse as the United States moves closer to the 2024 presidential election.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal is the parent company of NBC, MSNBC and CNBC.

WATCH: Full CNBC interview with David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery

