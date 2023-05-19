Boris Johnson said Emmanuel Macron is Putin’s lick, former adviser reveals





Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Emmanuel Macron difficult to travel to Moscow to meet Vladimir Putin in January 2022, as he tried to convince the Kremlin chief not to invade Ukraine, a former adviser to the British government. Additionally, Johnson said of the French president he was Putin’s lick, Guto Harri said on the latest episode of his Unprecedented podcast, in which he talks about his time at Downing Street 10 , reports The Guardian, according to Agerpres. In early March 2022, as tens of thousands of Ukrainians hurriedly left their country attacked by the Russian army on February 24, the British press and several European countries criticized the fact that Britain was only welcoming a small number of refugees. “Macron continued to criticize Boris very directly and his statements appeared on the front page of The Guardian,” former Boris Johnson communications director Guto Harri recalled, speaking in a new episode of his podcast titled ‘ Unprecedented’. During a meeting with his advisers, Boris Johnson launched a virulent attack on Emmanuel Macron, calling him a word that starts with ‘C’, saying he is a madman, a lick of Putin, says the collaborator of the former British curator. Prime Minister. We must act without hands, we must be unleashed against these poachers (pejorative term used by the English when they speak of the French), Johnson would have said, according to the same adviser. Strong supporters of Ukraine since the first moments of the Russian invasion, British politicians were already very skeptical of Emmanuel Macron’s attempts to convince Vladimir Putin not to attack Ukraine. The visit of the French president to Moscow a few weeks before the outbreak of war caused problems for the former British prime minister, explains Guto Harri. However, he adds, the two leaders later reconciled, after the French president showed himself to be a staunch supporter of Ukraine, which France, like Britain, provided substantially with arms in order to to be able to fight against Russia. They drank whiskey together at the G7 summit, snuggled up and chatted with their girlfriends, and Boris Johnson invited Emmanuel Macron to London to show the world that (our state of) ‘Bromance’ (a neologism that combines the words ‘brother’ and ‘romance’), also recalled the former collaborator of the British Prime Minister. Publisher: CLB

