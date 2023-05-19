Pakistan braces for unrest as Imran Khan fears re-arrest





ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan says police have surrounded his home in the eastern city of Lahore to potentially re-arrest him, fueling concerns of a repeat of violent clashes between his supporters and security forces. security last week. A Punjab provincial minister claimed Khan was harboring dozens of people, who allegedly attacked state and military assets. The ex-cricket star, who denies the allegations, was given until 2pm local time on Thursday to hand over the suspects. It marks a further escalation in the confrontation between Khan, 70, and the military which has outsized influence over security and domestic politics. In recent days, the military has publicly condemned those it identified as Khan supporters for instigating last week’s attacks and pledged to try the perpetrators in military courts. This is the most unprecedented crackdown, Khan told Britain’s Channel 4 in an interview published Thursday morning. In 27 years of my party’s existence, we have never engaged in violent demonstrations, now 7,500 people have been arrested in my party. All senior leaders have been arrested. Khan called for a judicial commission headed by the chief justice to investigate attacks on state and military property. He warned that the government could take the next step by banning his party since it started labeling the group a terrorist organization. There are no raid or arrest plans at this time. The deployment is normal and routine, a Lahore police spokesman said by telephone. Khans’ residence already had a strong contingent of police present outside for security, but it was also the scene of at least two other arrest attempts in March. Firebrand The politician, known for his inflammatory speeches, said was dramatically arrested last Tuesday in the country’s capital, Islamabad, by paramilitaries in a corruption case. The Supreme Court later ordered his release, calling his detention illegal, and Khans’ legal team secured protective bond for numerous cases to prevent another arrest. At least eight people were killed and hundreds injured in clashes that erupted between Khan’s supporters and security forces after his arrest. The escalating political crisis comes as Pakistan faces its worst economic distress in decades, including Asia’s fastest inflation, and struggles to revive an International Monetary Fund bailout of $6.7 billion. Khan was ousted as prime minister in a vote of no confidence in April last year and has since sought to return to power by pushing for a snap election. His rival, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, rejected his demands and said the government would complete its term, which ends in August. To force national polls, Khan pushed for by-elections and his party dissolved the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where he holds majorities. The government has refused to hold these polls, saying that the funds are insufficient and that these provincial elections should take place at the same time as the national vote later this year. Khan remains hugely popular with Pakistanis, with an opinion poll showing a majority blaming the current government for the economic crisis and tough IMF reforms. His appearance at rallies often attracts tens of thousands of people. It was during such a rally in November that Khan was shot in the leg. He blamed the government and the army for having orchestrated an assassination attempt, which they strongly denied. Matters came to a head earlier in May when Khan revived the allegations at a weekend rally and on social media, prompting the military to have a very public war of words with him ahead of his arrest last week. Khans’ allegations stem from Pakistan’s own history, where no prime minister has served a full five-year term. Those who lasted more than two years were exiled or killed, including Benazir Bhutto, who was assassinated in December 2007 during a campaign stop in an attack similar to the one on Khan in November. They’re too scared for the election because they’re scared I’ll win, Khan later told Al Jazeera, referring to the military and the ruling coalition. They do everything to get me out of the election race.

