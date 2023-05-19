Turkey election: foreign allies rush prematurely to congratulate Erdogan





ANKARA Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s new and traditional foreign allies rushed to congratulate him this week after he finished the first round of Sunday’s fateful presidential race ahead of his main rival and his party emerged victorious in the parliamentary vote. Deviating from the standard diplomatic practice of electoral impartiality, some leaders expressed public support for Erdogan against his competitor, main opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu. The two will face off in a second round on May 28 as neither of them managed to cross the threshold to be elected in the first round. The President of the semi-autonomous Kurdish region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, the Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was among the leaders who reached out to Erdogan after the election, the Turkish presidential communications office said, adding that the leaders conveyed their congratulations to Erdogan on his electoral success. The most outspoken support came from Orban, the Hungarian leader describing Erdogan’s header in the first round of the presidential race as a landslide victory. Good luck for the second round, Mr. President! A strong and stable #Turkey is good for Hungary, good for Europe and good for the world!, he tweeted. Hungary under Orbans, the self-proclaimed illiberal democracy, has often been compared to Turkey under Erdogan. I just called the president @RTErdogan congratulate him on his landslide victory in the first round of the presidential elections, and the resounding and indisputable victory of @akparty in the recent Turkish parliamentary elections. Good luck for the second round, pic.twitter.com/W1ayxB6yBq Viktor Orban (@PM_ViktorOrban) May 17, 2023 Barzani also wished him success in the second round of the presidential election, according to a reading from the Kurdistan Regional Government. Abu Dhabi’s reading of the appeal, meanwhile, took on a more diplomatic tone. The Crown Prince congratulated Erdogan on the success of the electoral process and expressed the hope that these elections will benefit and serve the greater good of the Turkish people, he said. Erdogan is seeking another term under his executive presidency system, which Kilicdaroglu calls a one-man rule and vows to rescind. The incumbent finished the first round nearly five percentage points ahead. Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party emerged as the leader in parliamentary elections, also held on Sunday, and the alliance he leads secured a majority to control parliament.

