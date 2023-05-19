Summit in China: Xi Jinping ensnares Central Asia





The Chinese head of state has invited the presidents of five former Soviet republics. It is above all a matter of security policy. BEIJING taz | Serikjan Bilash played a major role in bringing the world’s attention to the re-education camps in China’s Xinjiang province. His NGO Atajurt’s office in Almaty, Kazakhstan, was a central point of contact for journalists and international human rights organizations to document the suffering of those affected. But in the spring of 2019, the activist was arrested by Kazakh security forces and branded a terrorist. Under immense pressure, Serikjan Bilash eventually fled abroad as he was no longer allowed to work in his native country. His plight clearly illustrates how much China’s increased influence in Central Asia has on civil society. On Thursday, head of state Xi Jinping invited the five former Soviet republics to the Chinese metropolis of Xian to hold a two-day summit. The place is highly symbolic: the historic capital was the start of the ancient Silk Road, which transported goods from the Middle Kingdom via Central Asia to Europe. Moreover, the event is also a counterpoint to the simultaneity The G7 summit is held in Hiroshimain which the major industrialized countries will also react to the growing threat to the People’s Republic of China. Historically, China’s relations with Central Asia have been anything but harmonious. While tributary vassal relations were maintained with Korea or Southeast Asian states, Central Asian tribes were seen as a threat to their own political stability. The founding of the Soviet republics led to Zsur since then Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are almost exclusively under Russian influence. Beijing Shock The fall of the Soviet Union and the independence of the Central Asian states that accompanied it came as a shock to Beijing at first. From Kazakhstan via Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan, a border of more than 3,300 kilometers is shared with the autonomous region of Xinjiang, where an ethnic conflict has been brewing for decades: the Uighur Muslim minority feels threatened by the Han Chinese, hundreds of thousands of whom were settled in the suppressed region. While hundreds of thousands of Uyghurs have been sent to re-education camps over the past five years, there are still around one million Turks in Central Asia who are not under the control of the Chinese Communist Party. Beijing therefore feared that they could organize themselves in exile and form an independence movement. Chinese leaders have taken a two-pronged approach in Central Asia to increase their influence in the region. On the one hand, generous loans have been granted to build the infrastructure. However, the loans were still conditional on Chinese companies being hired for the construction contracts. All of this has led to huge dependencies: Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan hold nearly half of their foreign debt to China. The People’s Republic of China’s engagement in Central Asia over the past 20 years has led to a dramatic reorientation of the region from Russia to China, analyzes expert Niva Yau of the Washington Atlantic Council think tank. Beijing now has more to offer than Moscow when it comes to joint trade. The volume of goods between the People’s Republic and the five Central Asian countries has increased exponentially: 20 years ago it was only about 2.3 billion US dollars, today it exceeds the 70 billion. In this way, China was also able to resolve the Uyghur question in its own way: under pressure from Beijing, all organizations that campaigned for the independence of Xinjiang were punished. Then the authorities de facto dissolved all Uyghur cultural organizations. And even innocent citizens have been closely watched for several years. As a result, the World Uyghur Congress, an exile organization based in Munich, has expressed deep concern over the deepening relationship between China and Central Asia.

