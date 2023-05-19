ASEAN, a haven of stability in a context of global uncertainty

Founded on the principles of neutrality and a zone of peace, freedom and neutrality, ASEAN has brought regional stability in an unstable global environment.

In this stable environment, each member state has undertaken economic and social changes not only to improve its social welfare and economic conditions, but also to help make the region an attractive investment destination.

Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia have attracted significant investment, while Singapore continues to benefit from the region’s growing prosperity, given its strategic position in global trade in goods and services.

ASEAN is strategically located on trade routes between Europe and the Far East.

This location makes the Strait of Malacca a busy shipping route, while the South China Sea attracts the attention of superpowers, including the United States, given its interest in Taiwan and the Philippines.

The recent meeting of ASEAN leaders in Indonesia is very appropriate given the tremendous economic growth the country has experienced under President Joko Widodo.

The meeting will boost economic cooperation among member states.

Malaysia has benefited from the influx of Indonesian workers in labor-intensive industries, such as agriculture and construction, as well as in the provision of domestics.

Concerns over the welfare of Indonesian workers in Malaysia bode well for bilateral relations as Joko said both of our countries are saudara serumpun.

Interestingly, member states have harnessed bilateral interests for the benefit of the region while strategizing regional interests through agreements.

Our border cooperation with Thailand, our infrastructural cooperation with Singapore and our bilateral agreements with Indonesia and Brunei can enhance cooperation between Member States.

However, the upheavals in Myanmar and its treatment of the Rohingyas are a source of regional instability.

A continuous dialogue with the Myanmar authorities, based on trust and respect as well as non-interference in the internal affairs of a Member State, will encourage the Myanmar authorities to promote democratization and respect for human rights. the man.

In the 1960s, Myanmar was rich in natural resources and had many policies and institutions to take it to greater heights. He lost that opportunity.

It must restore public economic and social policies and governance in line with global expectations and standards.

Asean is advised to continue to focus on economic and social cooperation while leaving the desire for political union for later.

Let us not copy and imitate the European Union model too quickly.

Asean’s prospects of remaining a fast-growing economic region are clear because of its mutual respect.

The success of ASEAN is the result of its leaders’ commitment to its original ideals.

The younger generation needs to be made more aware of their aseanness to ensure that asean continues to grow and its population prospers.

The author is assistant professor at INPUMA, Universiti Malaya, and researcher at Universiti Sains Malaysia. First published in New Straits Times