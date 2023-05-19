President de Pak’s advice to ex-PM after protests





Violence erupted across Pakistan shortly after Imran Khan was arrested in a corruption case on May 9.

Islamabad:

Pakistani President Arif Alvi said on Thursday that Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan, who is also his close aide, should publicly speak out against the May 9 events, which saw attacks on government buildings and military sites after Khan’s arrest. , reported Geo News.

In an interview on Geo News’ Capital Talk, the president pleaded for the prosecution of the perpetrators responsible for the May 9 events.

The chairman of the PTI, according to the chairman, did not oppose General Asim Munir, the COAS of the army.

The PTI leadership, which includes party chairman Khan, denounced the attacks that also targeted Rawalpindi headquarters and demanded an investigation into the incidents by the Supreme Court.

Following Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case, which sparked violent protests across Pakistan, forced the government to detain thousands of PTI employees, according to Geo News.

The Islamabad High Court has granted Imran Khan bail until June 8 in the cases registered against him.

The military said May 9, 2023, the day unrest erupted across the country following Khan’s arrest, will be remembered as a “dark chapter” in history after key PTI supporters stormed the army installations.

Recently, Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir said that the “planned and orchestrated tragic incidents” of May 9, the day military installations were attacked, will never again be allowed at any cost. reported ARY News.

The army chief during his visit to the Sialkot garrison said: “No one will be allowed to disrespect our martyrs and their monuments. They are a source of inspiration and pride for the base of forces armies, law enforcement, government officials and the people of Pakistan.”

Munir reassured the ranks and records that all those who shamed the nation on the “Black Day of May 9” would certainly be brought to justice.

Earlier on Wednesday, the interim Punjab government gave a 24-hour ultimatum to the PTI to hand over the “terrorists” who attacked army installations after Khan’s arrest.

Punjab’s Information Minister Aamir Mir in a press conference said: “30 to 40 terrorists who attacked army facilities including Jinnah House are present in Zaman Park. “

The Punjab minister said the agencies were able to confirm the presence of the “terrorists” in Zaman Park through geolocation.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

