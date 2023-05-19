Politics
‘You never know with Boris’ – ex-press chief says Tories are ‘addicted to killing each other’ so Johnson can come back | Political news
Boris Johnson could attempt a political comeback after the next election if the Tories do poorly at the polls, his former communications chief has claimed.
Speaking to Sky News, Guto Harri said the Conservative Party would be ‘crazy’ to oust another leader now and that Rishi Sunak was “the only game in town”.
But when asked if his former boss could play for management again, he replied: “You never know with Boris.”
Mr Johnson became Conservative leader – and prime minister – in 2019 after winning his party’s backing, and then won a large majority in the next general election, promising to “get Brexit done”.
However, controversies over lockdown parties held in Downing Street during the pandemic and his handling of serious allegations against his deputy chief whip Chris Pincher led to his downfall and eventual exit in the summer of 2022.
The former Prime Minister had considered running for leadership again after the short and disastrous tenure of Liz Trusswith many MPs still backing him, but he decided against it at the last minute, allowing Mr Sunak to take the keys to Number 10.
Asked about the prospect of Mr Johnson’s return, Mr Harri said the former leader was “putting hay in the attic” and “etake advantage of what other people are doing with his kind of training, which is to say make a lot of money”.
He added: “I actually think the party would be crazy now to overthrow another leader. If four leaders in four years isn’t enough, I don’t know what is.
“And the only game in town for the party, unless it’s to commit, you know, some kind of mass suicide basically, is to support Rishi Sunak no matter what they think of him, no matter what. what they think of his role in overthrowing Boris.
“At the end of the day, we have a very capable, very intelligent, very modern and dynamic type of prime minister and they have to support him.”
But Mr Harri said that could be a different story after the election, which is due to be held next year.
“You never know with Boris,” he added. “You have to compare him to historical figures like Lloyd George, who came back, and Churchill, who came back, and he himself kept us all guessing when he said, ‘hasta la vista baby’.”
The press chief said it was ‘all to play for’ if the party united behind its leader in the next election, before adding: ‘One of the memorable phrases Boris uses is that the party is like the Aztecs, you know, addicted to murdering each other.
“I hope that kind of period in the history of the party is behind it for the sake of whoever is [at] the reins at any time in the future.”
A source close to Mr Johnson said the former Prime Minister ‘does not acknowledge the stories in this podcast’ and ‘had no role in this podcast or its content’.
They added: ‘We will never comment on these matters and Mr Johnson regrets any attempt to do so.
