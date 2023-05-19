Classified Trump documents: New evidence shows Trump knew he couldn’t take files





Government officials said they have evidence proving former President Donald Trump knew the Mar-a-Lago documents were classified.

The National Archives and Records Administration has notified Trump of its intention to turn over 16 documents to Special Counsel Jack Smith, detailing his understanding of the proper declassification procedure, sources told CNN.

The 16 documents in question all reflect communications involving close presidential advisers, some of whom are personally addressed to you, regarding whether, why and how you should declassify certain classified documents,” Acting Archivist Debra Steidel Wall wrote to Trump in a statement. May 16 letter, according to the report.

These files would have been the subject of a summons to appear earlier in the year.

Trump maintained that the documents he kept at his home in Mar-a-Lago had been declassified. Last year he said: “You can declassify just by saying, ‘It’s declassified’, even thinking about it.” Trump repeated that theory at a New Hampshire town hall last week, insisting the material was “automatically” declassified when he brought it home from the White House.

His team reportedly tried to block Smith from accessing the records, arguing that they were subject to a “constitutional privilege”. However, Wall said Smith was prepared to prove the records were relevant to his investigation.

National Archives officials plan to release the documents on May 24 unless a court intervenes.

Since January last year, the government has recovered more than 300 files with classification marks ranging from “CONFIDENTIAL to TOP SECRET information”, according to court records. The sensitive material was first reported after Trump’s team turned over 15 boxes of presidential records to the National Archives in early 2022.

Under the Presidential Archives Law, administrations are required to hand over documents to the National Archives, but the law lacks the force to enforce it. However, the improper possession of classified documents is subject to other laws.

Wall also noted that the National Archives unearthed 104 unclassified files sought by Smith’s team, but Trump’s team made privilege claims for 81 of them, according to the report.

Smith was appointed to lead the Justice Department’s investigation of Trump regarding the classified documents scandal and his actions surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, as well as concurrent efforts to challenge the 2020 election. He was named after Trump launched his 2024 campaign.

Court records indicate that the DOJ was investigating violations of the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice. Trump maintained his innocence on all levels.

The Washington Examiner contacted a Trump lawyer and a National Archives official for comment.

President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence have faced controversy over classified documents since their vice presidencies. Special Counsel Robert Hur has been appointed to oversee the investigation into the Biden documents.

Recently, a transcript revealed that William Bosanko, director of operations for the National Archives, told members of Congress that in every “administration since Reagan, we have found classified information in unclassified boxes.”

