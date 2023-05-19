Imran Khan evokes 1971 to beat his rivals





ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan compared Pakistan’s current policy to circumstances before the 1971 war that led to the secession of East Pakistan, now Bangladesh. We must understand today the cruelty to which the peoples of the East were subjected, Imran said last week after his brief arrest by paramilitary forces which was declared illegal by the Supreme Court. Critics said Imrans’ comparison is overblown, but it offers perspective to the Baloch insurgency and a resurgence of Pashtun nationalism, which Islamabad has struggled to contain since 1971. The separatists say military leaders and Punjabi politicians exploit mineral-rich areas for personal gain. The Pathan fighter hopes to exploit Pashtun sentiments and his unlawful arrest can only further his campaign. This comparison has cropped up in various forums to describe Pakistan’s politics, constitution and financial crises, pointing out that the socio-economic and political mistreatment of the Bengali people by West Pakistan’s civilian-military elite was similar to the current crisis. from Pakistan. The breaking point was evidently the reluctance of the West Pakistan authorities to cede power to the democratically elected Sheikh Mujeebur Rehman, whose Awami League won 167 of the 169 seats allotted to East Pakistan in the combined house of 300 in 1970, the first free elections held in Pakistan. Pakistani army generals and most western Pakistani politicians were unprepared to transfer power to Mujeeb. Zulfikar Ali Bhuttohis Pakistan Peoples Party won a majority in West Pakistan issued a public call for a boycott of the assembly session. The transgression fueled resentment in the eastern wing, which eventually led to the independence movement. The opposition led by Imran compares to 1970 the reluctance of the Shehbaz Sharif government to hold elections following the massive resignation of National Assembly lawmakers and the dissolution of Pakistan. Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces in January. Elections within 90 days of the dissolution of an assembly are a constitutional requirement. Khan warned authorities to avoid repeating the mistakes of 1971, saying the country’s armed forces were deliberately opposed to the PTI. The Shehbaz Sharif government has backed the military’s decision to prosecute Imrans supporters under martial law for attacks on military installations following his arrest in an alleged corruption case. Everyone knows that Mujeeb and his party won the 1970 general election. Instead of handing over power, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto put the Awami League and the military on a collision course in his lust for power. Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari play a similar role, said Imran, who now leads Pakistan’s largest party.

Pakistan crisis: Shaken Islamabad targets Gilgit Baltistan after its failure to rule over Imran supporters

