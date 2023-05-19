All hell breaks loose after Johnny G Plate arrest





Summary Communications and Information Minister Johnny G. Plate was named a suspect and brought to the Salemba detention center for the next 20 days after being questioned by prosecutors on Wednesday. Johnny was suspected of being involved in a corruption case that caused state losses of Rp 8.3 trillion in the Bhakti 4G Base Transceiver Station (BTS) tower construction project ) that takes place in a series of regions. The Junior Attorney General’s Director of Investigations for Special Crimes, Kuntadi, said prosecutors managed to piece together the initial evidence that led to Johnny’s involvement in all five sections of the 4G BTS buildings. In response, Nasdem party chairman Surya Paloh told a press conference just hours after the arrest that he still believed the investigation was not politically motivated. However, at the same time, Surya also called on prosecutors to be impartial and demanded that all parties involved, including those from ruling parties, be held accountable. Kuntadi denied the suspicion that the probe was politically motivated, saying prosecutors opened the investigation long before the Nasdem party decided to nominate Anies Baswedan as its presidential candidate for the 2024 general election. The political suspicion has arisen since the Nasdem party decided to declare former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan as its presidential candidate in October last year, which reportedly disappointed President Joko Widodo, who had a different preference. Since then, many believed Nasdem was being treated as a political pariah. No less than five people have already been named as suspects in the case. They were Anang Achmad Latif, director of the Bhakti program at the Ministry of Communications and Information, Galumbang Menak, executive director of PT Mora Telematika Indonesia, Yohan Suryanto, human development expert from the University of Indonesia, Mukti Ali, former Account Manager at PT Huawei Tech Investment. Integrated Account Department and Irwan Hermawan, Commissioner of PT Solitech Media Energy.

