



Turkey’s opposition leader has pledged to repatriate millions of refugees to their home countries, toughening his rhetoric ahead of a hotly contested second round next week. In a speech On Thursday, Kemal Kldarolu claimed his rival, longtime President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, had “deliberately allowed ten million refugees into Turkey”, saying the incumbent had put “Turkish citizenship up for sale to get imported votes”. “I am announcing here: I will send all refugees home once I am elected president, period,” he said, according to Turkish media. Turkey is home to the largest number of refugees in the world, hosting a estimated four million displaced people, many of them from Syria and other Arab countries. In 2016, as the continent grappled with a growing refugee crisis, the EU signed a OK with Ankara “aiming to stop the flow of irregular migration via Turkey to Europe”. The country has received approximately €10 billion in humanitarian aid to help accommodate people fleeing conflict in the Middle East and Africa. Kldarolu will face Erdoan in a tense runoff election on May 28, after no candidate secured more than 50% of the vote in a first-round poll last weekend. As 74-year-old Liberal Democrat economist Kldarolu hoped to capitalize on growing anger over the government’s handling of the economy and the earthquakes that killed 50,000 people in February, he came second, getting less than 45% of Erdoan’s 49%. He now faces an uphill struggle to topple Erdoan in the second round. Kldarolu has already engaged to return displaced Syrians to their country of origin within two years.

