Imran Khan: Tense siege continues around PM’s former home as deadline to hand over protesters passes

A police siege around Imran Khan’s home continued on Thursday after a deadline expired to hand over suspects who police say were hiding at the former prime minister’s residence.

Police in Punjab province have demanded Mr Khan hand over suspects they say were involved in violence during widespread protests on May 9 when he was arrested by the Islamabad High Court.

Police said the suspects, branded as terrorists by a government minister, were hiding at the residence of Mr Khans Zaman Park in the provincial capital of Lahore, according to GeoTV.

More than 1,500 police were deployed outside Mr Khan’s residence in a so-called big operation to arrest the suspects. The personnel are equipped with tear gas and heavy equipment.

Police had given the former prime minister a 24-hour ultimatum on Wednesday to hand over the terrorists or face police action.

The delay ended at 2 p.m. local time with no police action, although the siege continued.

Local reports said the situation outside Mr Khans Zaman Park residence was calm after the deadline expired.

All roads leading to the residence of the chairmen of the Pakistani Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) party were also blocked.

Pakistani security officials close a road outside former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore on May 18

(AP)

Amir Mir, Punjab’s acting information minister, said on Wednesday night that the provincial government had no intention of arresting Mr Khan.

Let the 24-hour deadline expire first, and then the government will unveil its plans, he said.

Earlier today, Mr Khan expressed his fear of being arrested again. Nor did he attend a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) hearing in the High Court in person on the advice of his legal team. Reports say he instead sent written responses to a questionnaire.

Probably my last tweet before my next arrest. The police have [sic] surrounded my house, the international cricketer-turned-politician tweeted on Wednesday.

Mr. Mir said the PTI president was inciting people, as always, and criticized Mr. Khan for lying. He said that about 30 to 40 terrorists had taken refuge in the former prime minister’s residence in Lahore.

The PTI should hand over these terrorists or the law will take its course, he warned.

We have received an intelligence report that some 30 to 40 terrorists who took part in the attack on military installations, in particular the house of the corps commander in Lahore on May 9, are hiding in the residence of Imran Khan, said said Mr. Mir.

He also alleged that Mr Khan told his supporters and PTI workers to commit arson in any event of his arrest.

Members of the media descend from the roof of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s house in Lahore on May 18

(AP)

The country’s media said the former prime minister gave them access to his residence.

A Geo TV reporter said the reason the media was able to visit his residence was to show them the people there and noted that Mr. Mirs’ claim about people hiding in his residence could not be corroborated.

The PTI invited all media to Zaman Park to cover the search operation order given by the illegal interim government.

Senior PTI leaders, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and Shireen Mazari, have already been arrested by the government.

On Thursday, however, the Islamabad High Court ruled that the arrest of PTI Vice President Qureshi under the Maintenance of Public Order Act was unlawful and ordered his release.

Thousands of PTI workers have been detained since May 9, when Mr Khan was dramatically arrested by Pakistani Rangers at the Islamabad High Court.

The Dawn newspaper reported that on Thursday several special police vans, water cannons, prison vans, bulldozers, heavy machinery, tear gas canisters and elite police force commandos surrounded the house of Mr Khan.

Media staff report from the rooftop of Imran Khans house in Lahore

(AP)

Mr Khan, meanwhile, once again stressed the need for new elections and said they were the only way out of the political instability.

PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement] The rulers and Nawaz Sharif, who is fleeing to London, care least about whether the country’s constitution is desecrated, state institutions are destroyed or even the Pakistani military earns a bad name, the report said. former Prime Minister during a speech via video link from his residence.

They seek their own interests to save the plundered wealth alone.

I see a scary dream in which the country is heading towards impending doom, he added.

I call on the powers that be to let the elections go ahead and save the country, continued Mr. Khan.

On his social media, Mr Khan also demanded an immediate investigation [that] must be held on police firing on unarmed protesters killing at least 25 people and injuring hundreds.

Baqir Sajjad, a Pakistani fellow at the Wilson Center, wrote in a blog post that the protests revealed deeper concerns about the risk of institutional implosion, which could jeopardize the country’s long-term stability and future. of democracy.

The government launched a brutal crackdown on protesters, arresting around 3,500 people and imprisoning a significant portion of the PTI senior leadership. Despite a semblance of uneasy calm returning to the streets after four tumultuous days, this should not be interpreted as the end of the crisis sparked by Khans’ arrest, he stressed.

The power show of the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movements against the judiciary, coupled with the relentless will of the government and the military to see the leader of the PTI imprisoned for an extended period and to neutralize his political party, suggests that the situation remains precarious. , Mr. Sajjad warned.

Police officers patrol around Imran Khan’s residence on May 18

(AP)

Amid political unrest in Pakistan, more than 60 US lawmakers have signed a bipartisan letter sent to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The letter, shared on Twitter by the Pakistani American Political Action Committee, asked Mr. Blinken to use all diplomatic tools, including calls, visits and public statements, to demonstrate US interest. and prevent the erosion of democratic institutions in Pakistan.

He also urged him to prioritize the promotion and protection of democracy and human rights in Pakistan.

The letter says members of Congress are concerned about the blanket ban on protests and the deaths of several prominent government critics.

