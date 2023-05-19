China’s Xi Jinping unveils grand development plan with Central Asian allies





XIAN: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday unveiled an ambitious plan to help lift Central Asia to the next level of development – from building infrastructure networks to boosting trade – while avoiding “external interference” at the same time.

China stands ready to synergize development strategies with the five Central Asian countries of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, and make joint efforts to promote the modernization of the six country, said Mr. Northwest China.

“The world needs a stable, prosperous, harmonious and well-connected Central Asia,” Xi said.

At the same time, the six countries should oppose “external interference” in the internal affairs of countries in the region and attempts to incite “color revolutions”, and maintain a position of zero tolerance against the terrorism, separatism and extremism, Xi warned.

“China stands ready to help Central Asian countries improve their law enforcement, security and defense capacity building,” Xi said.

The two-day summit in history Silk Road The city of Xian has been described by Chinese state media as a triumph of Chinese regional diplomacy, with the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan having already pledged support for Beijing and deepen bilateral cooperation.

The display of solidarity from China’s Central Asian neighbors should contrast sharply with the “negative” image of Beijing that will be presented at the summit of the Group of Seven leaders in Hiroshima this weekend.

The much-publicized expression of confidence from China’s neighbors will serve to counter US accusations of coercive diplomacy from Beijing. Xi’s gathering of five heads of state on Chinese soil without Russian President Vladimir Putin also ostensibly brings Central Asia closer to China’s sphere of influence as Moscow remains focused on the war in Ukraine.

China and Central Asian countries should deepen mutual strategic trust and always offer each other “clear and strong support” on issues of core interests such as those involving sovereignty, independence, national dignity and long-term development, Xi said.

