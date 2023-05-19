Boris Johnson called Emmanuel Macron a ‘Putin spit’





A livid Boris Johnson once branded Emmanuel Macron a ‘ct’ and a ‘Putin spit’ – and threatened to ‘flash his lights out’ in ‘an orgy of frog beatings’, according to explosive statements from a former spokesperson. The then British leader had already found it “nauseating to see his French counterpart visit Russian President Vladimir Putin last year in futile efforts to broker peace”, according to Guto Harri, Johnson’s then communications director. But Johnson flipped his lid when Macron, 45, ‘turbocharged’ the pressure the British PM was facing over his handling of refugees pouring in from war-torn Ukraine – by ‘criticizing Boris quite directly’, a recalled Harri in the “Unprecedented” podcast. “While Boris was not prone to getting really angry, or using particularly strong language, he was one [time] where he really rocked,” Harri recalled. “He has just embarked on a violent attack on Emmanuel Macron” during a morning meeting “with a small band” of his closest advisers, he said. Basically, saying he’s a four-letter word that starts with c, “‘He’s a weirdo, that’s Putin licking,'” Harri recalled.





Boris Johnson has reconciled with Emmanuel Macron after he ‘freaked out’, his ex-spokesman has claimed. Getty Images The Prime Minister said “we need to take this one up a notch”, the former communications chief said, referring to an athlete deliberately injuring other players with his cleats. He said Johnson then told the others: “‘We need a frog bashing orgy – I’ll have to turn off his lights.’ “Pretty strong stuff,” Harri added.





Boris Johnson found Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Vladimir Putin “nauseating”, according to the ex-spokesman. Getty Images In a separate space column for the Times of LondonHarri also wrote how “Johnson was furious, promising to ‘cut Macron’s fire'”. Despite the inflammatory statements, Harri was quick to note in the podcast that EU leaders had “fixed it” weeks later – and even “got along great”. Within months, Johnson would be removed from his post following a series of controversies, including partying in Downing Street while the rest of the nation was under his strict bans.





Guto Harri made explosive claims on a podcast about his time as BoJo’s communications chief. Getty Images A source close to Johnson told the UK Times that he did not recognize any of the accounts detailed by his ex-spokesperson in the explosive podcast. Mr Johnson had no role in that podcast or its content, the source said. We would never comment on such matters and Mr Johnson deplores any attempt to do so.

