E. Jean Carroll gives tips for prosecuting abusers after Trump trial





E. Jean Carroll told Insider that she has received hundreds of emails from people asking for advice on prosecuting the abusers. She was able to sue Donald Trump and win thanks to New York’s Adult Survivor’s Act. Carroll and his attorney declined to comment on potential future litigation against Trump. Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for recording!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go. download app

E. Jean Carroll says “hundreds” of people contacted her for advice on how to prosecute their own alleged abusers after she won a civil lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, which a jury unanimously admitted to sexually assaulting her in the mid-1990s.

“They think, ‘Well, if the former president of the United States can be held responsible for sexual abuse, then maybe my stepfather, maybe my ex-boss, maybe my ex-boyfriend friend, maybe that guy who lived down the street, maybe I can hold them accountable for ruining my life,'” Carroll told Insider in an interview Thursday.

Carroll, a former Elle magazine reporter and editor of the “Ask E. Jean” advice column, won her sexual abuse and defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump earlier this month.

She testified at her trial that Trump sexually assaulted her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in 1996, then devastated her reputation when he called her a liar after going public with her story in 2019. A court jury Manhattan Federal found Trump liable for $5 million in damages.

Carroll was able to sue Trump for sexual abuse because of New York’s Adult Survivor’s Act. The law was passed amid the #MeToo movement and opened a window where people could file civil sexual misconduct lawsuits for abuse that had previously fallen outside the state’s statute of limitations.

Carroll told Insider that people have sent him letters expressing their excitement and hope that they can now bring their own lawsuits.

“Men and women have sent questions to ‘Ask E. Jean’ about this,” she said. “For example, I received a letter yesterday from a woman who had been repeatedly raped by her stepfather when she was in sixth grade. She wants to know what she should do because she wants to sue. .”

Carroll spoke with Insider at a luncheon hosted by American Friends of Hebrew University. The event paid tribute to his lead counsel in the lawsuit, Roberta Kaplan, as well as former U.S. attorney Audrey Strauss, who oversaw her own share of sexual misconduct cases.

On CNN the day after his court loss, Trump repeated the same misogynistic remarks that formed the basis of Carroll’s defamation allegations in his successful lawsuit against him. He also continued to claim that he never met her, even though they were photographed together.

Kaplan has previously said Trump’s comments could form the basis of another defamation lawsuit against him. Both Kaplan and Carroll declined to comment Thursday on the prospect of future litigation against Trump.

Carroll praised Kaplan as a “brilliant” person who didn’t fear Trump and “thinks three and four go ahead.” In his speech accepting the George A. Katz Award for Contributions to the Legal Community, Kaplan said their victory over Trump in court demonstrated that “even the most powerful person can be held accountable in court.”

“No one, not even a former president, is above the law. I agree with Mr. Tacopina that’s a big part of what makes our country great,” Kaplan said, referring to Trump attorney Joe Tacopina.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/e-jean-carroll-advice-sue-abusers-following-trump-trial-win-2023-5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos