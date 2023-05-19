I hope you can come and give a solution





Jakarta – Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno to become one of the cawapres that the people expect from the results of the Popular Consultation (Musra) of the Joint Volunteers of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Sandiaga said Musra’s results were the voice of the people. “It’s the voice of the people,” Sandiaga said after attending the PKS Cheap Groceries Bazaar in Kalibaru, Bekasi, West Java on Thursday (5/18/2023). Sandiaga said the result was a record for him to be able to work even harder. He hopes to be present in the community. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “So of course it’s a record for us, how can we work even harder. Like today in the middle of society,” he said. “It’s the voice of the people, what do they need? Basic food. Need help, need jobs. It’s the voice of the people. I hope I can be there to bring a solution “, he added. Asked about his desire to run for vice-presidency in 2024, Sandiaga said it was the authority of the political parties. He left the decision to the leadership of the political party. “It is the domain of political party leaders and coalitions of political parties who will decide,” he said. Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno was previously on the list of vice-presidential candidates following the Popular Consultation (Musra) of President Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) Joint Volunteers. Projo Budi General Chairman Arie Setiadi revealed the reason why Sandiaga’s name was listed on the stock exchange. “According to the results of the popular consultation, Pak Sandiaga Uno is indeed widely expected by the public, by citizens across Indonesia, to be plotted to become a presidential or vice-presidential candidate,” Budi said. Arie in a written statement, Tuesday (5/16). Budi then mentioned the number Sandiaga Uno known to the public. Budi said the public is aware of Sandiaga Uno’s program as Jokowi’s minister. “Pak Sandi’s behavior in public and when meeting with the public is also highly appreciated, especially by mothers. And Pak Sandi’s language is simple, close and from the supervision of the Indonesian People’s Conference, Pak Sandi is highly valued in presidential and cawapres positions,” Budi Arie said. Also watch the video “JK spoke about Jokowi’s plan to whisper Musra presidential candidates to political parties”:

[Gambas:Video 20detik] (amw/en)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/pemilu/d-6726500/mencuat-di-musra-relawan-jokowi-sandiaga-semoga-bisa-hadir-beri-solusi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos