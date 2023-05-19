Middle East review: Erdogan in pole position in Türkiye | News

Erdogan is the man to beat in Turkey, the Palestinians celebrate Nakbas’ 75th birthday and the fighting in Sudan continues. Here’s your roundup of our coverage, written by Abubakr Al-Shamahi, Al Jazeera Digital’s Middle East and North Africa editor.

Never deregister Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Now in his 20th year in office in Turkey, the President must have thought that the recent elections had come at the worst possible time, given the economic crisis, not one but two devastating earthquakes, the frustration of young people, unfriendly relations with the Westand a real desire for change on the part of millions of his fellow Turks.

And yet, despite most polls predicting that his rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, would emerge victorious in last Sunday’s presidential election, it was Erdogan who beat his challenger by around four percentage points, narrowly missing 50%. plus one needed for a first-round victory. Erdogan’s electoral alliance, meanwhile, won a new majority in parliament.

While the race is not over, there will now be a presidential runoff between Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu on May 28, the Turkish opposition must be demoralized and will need to recalibrate quickly. Kilicdaroglu had been marketed as the soft voice dede (Turkish for grandpa), a deliberate tactic to differentiate him from tough-talking Erdogan. He was a liberal who reversed what the opposition saw as Turkey’s increasingly authoritarian turn, healing relations both inside and outside Turkey.

But to catch up with Erdogan, Kilicdaroglu and the opposition have now decided to change tactics. At stake, supporters of Sinan Ogan, the nationalist came a distant third in the first round. Gone are the sweet and cute heart gestures that Kilicdaroglu employed. Instead, he posted videos of himself banging a table to presumably demonstrate his passion. He also played on rising anti-refugee sentiment by accusing the government of letting in (overly) 10 million irregular migrants and promising to send them home.

Despite Kilicdaroglu’s oratorical makeover, Erdogan is now the big favourite. Moreover, Kilicdaroglus’ approach is further proof of what I consider to be the main lesson of the elections: the undeniable rise and maintenance of nationalism in Turkey, and, as I explain in this analytical article, the reality that the eventual replacement of Erdogan is very likely. going to be a nationalist.

Conflict in Gaza, 75 years after the Nakba

After four days of Israeli airstrikes and rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip killing at least 33 Palestinians and one Israeli, a truce has been reached between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The PIJ lost several of its leaders, but the conflict did not attract Hamas, the leaders of the blocked territory. The Israeli government can consider the fighting a success. Not only has there been no protracted conflict, there has even been a rise in the polls for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

But, again, it is the civilians of Gaza who have suffered. For Toqa, a 10-year-old schoolgirl, it means the loss of her best friend, Mayar, who was killed on the first day of Israeli bombardment. It’s very difficult to watch your child go through such a state of grief at such a young age, says Toqas’ mother, Alaa.

The truce in Gaza came just days before Palestinians mark the 75th anniversary of what they call the Nakba, the Catastrophe, on May 15. Why a disaster? Because it marks the founding of the State of Israel, and for the Palestinians, the massive displacement and occupation that followed. While most Palestinians were forced to flee the lands that would later become Israel, some of the buildings they left behind remained, seized by the authorities. In Haifa, some are being sold as luxury real estate, while in Bayt Nabala only the school is still standing, while much of the rest of the village and its lands, whose history is recreated in this long read, are now part of Israel’s main airport, Ben Gurion International.

A month of fighting in Sudan

Shaden Gardood is one of more than 600 civilians who have been killed in the past month of fighting in Sudan. A popular singer, she lived in Omdurman, near the capital Khartoum, where she was reportedly caught in the crossfire between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

The fighting itself shows few signs of abating, despite talks held in Saudi Arabia. There was no ceasefire agreement during these talks, with both sides still appearing to believe they can win.

So civilians continue to suffer, in Khartoum and across the country, with little hope for a quick resolution.

and now for something different

A Hebrew Bible from around 900 has sold for $38 million, one of the highest sums ever paid for a manuscript at auction. The so-called Codex Sassoon is leather-bound and handwritten, consisting of approximately 400 sheets of parchment. It will now travel from the United States to Israel, where it will join the collection of the Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv.

Briefly

France issues arrest warrant for head of Lebanon’s central bank | Libyan parliament suspends rival east-based prime minister Bashagha | Qatar and Bahrain to resume direct flights on May 25 | Iraq exhumes the remains of 605 ISIL victims in mass graves | Egyptian government sells 9.5% of state-controlled Telecom Egypt | PUK returns to Kurdish regional government meetings after boycott | Iran summons Iraqi envoy to protest presence of terrorist groups | Syria extends permission to cross aid borders after earthquake | The United States strengthens its defensive position in the Gulf | Two French citizens leave Iran after his release from prison | Turkey slams Charlie Hebdos cover of Erdogan electrocuted in bathtub |

quote of the week

Tunisian democrats have not remained silent. Dozens of people are in jail for bravely defending their hard-won rights and freedoms, and have faced bogus charges of conspiracy against the state. |An open letter, signed by 150 academics and public figures, calls for the release of Tunisian politician Rached Ghannouchi, who was sentenced to one year in prison this week after being arrested in connection with the crackdown on the Tunisian opposition on last month. Human Rights Watch said last week that 30 opposition figures critical of President Kais Saied had been arrested.