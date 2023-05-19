Italy prepares to quit Xi’s global construction megaplan – POLITICO

Press play to listen to this article Expressed by artificial intelligence.

HIROSHIMA, Japan It took Italy four years to consider severing its special relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In 2019, Italy became the first G7 country to join China’s global infrastructure program, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), to the surprise of Western allies.

Today, Italy’s right-wing leader Giorgia Meloni is ready to tell her G7 counterparts that she is ready to sever ties with Xi’s historic foreign policy blueprint, according to a senior diplomat familiar with her government’s deliberations. .

Meloni has yet to make a final decision, but the discussion in Rome is focused on how to leave Belt and Road, rather than whether to do so, said the diplomat, who spoke anonymously because the issue is sensitive.

If that happens, such a move would represent a dramatic turnaround in Italy-China relations, firmly planting Meloni in the camp of China-skeptics led by US President Joe Biden. It would also deal a blow to Xi’s flagship policy, potentially spurring other countries to follow Italy’s lead.

While there are still divisions over how far Europe should go to join US support for Taiwan’s defense, there is a growing transatlantic consensus on the need to resist China’s economic power plays.

But this is not a simple calculation for Italy. BRI supporters warn that the break with China would hurt Italian business.

The relationship with the United States is really what it is [Meloni] bet to establish its international credentials, said Nathalie Tocci, director of the Istituto Affari Internazionali, a Rome-based think tank.

Four years ago, Italy became the first EU country to join the BRI, Xi’s sweeping infrastructure development strategy to invest in 150 countries and international entities. Under this program, China finances the construction of ports, bridges, railways and skyscrapers, among other projects around the world.

When Xi traveled to Rome in 2019 to seal the deal, he was greeted like royalty and treated to a concert by world-renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli at the presidential palace.

The Chinese leader told then Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte that it was akin to the natural principles of the universe for their two countries to meet once the two ends of the ancient Silk Road.

Open question

Meloni did not say whether she would withdraw Italy from the BRI, but noted last week that the debate is open. She expected to signal the country’s way forward at the G7 meeting in Hiroshima this week as other leaders such as Biden may raise the issue, according to an EU diplomat and an official. EU who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive issues.

The Rome-Beijing deal is set to be automatically renewed for five years in March 2024 if neither side withdraws. Italian Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs Giorgio Silli said on Wednesday that careful reflection was underway and noted that the decision would be made “keeping in mind” China’s NATO, G7 and China policies. of the EU.

Steel coils are visible in a 28,000 square meter warehouse in the “Freeste” area at the new port of Trieste | Marco DiLauro/Getty Images

The agreement was designed to boost trade and improve connectivity between Italy and China. But it has failed to live up to its ambitions as Beijing has failed to lower barriers for Italian businesses and successive governments in Rome have taken an increasingly hard line on the Xi administration.

The EU has also set up its own competing Global Gateway initiative to counter China’s BRI. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will join Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a trilateral infrastructure pledge on the sidelines of the Hiroshima rally.

This puts Italy in a delicate position, with the special status of the only G7 nation that is part of Beijing’s initiative, according to Alessia Amighini, an international economist who has written a book on IBR. It’s been a very Italian mess,” she said.

Italy joined the project just as Western public opinion was turning against China over its increasingly authoritarian model and unfair trade practices.

Future risks

Proponents of the China deal, on the other hand, remain adamant that Italy stands to lose if it pulls out of the deal.

One of the central figures in the negotiations with Beijing was Undersecretary of Industry Michele Geraci, a former banker who has taught finance at Chinese universities for more than a decade.

Being an Atlanticist, a NATO member, doesn’t mean you can’t make deals with China, Geraci said in a phone interview from China, pointing out that other EU countries that are also NATO members joined the BRI. He also pointed out that the United States concluded a so-called phase one deal with China.

For Geraci, leaving the BRI would make life harder for Italian exporters to China, a key argument made by corporate unions that supported the case hoping that this would lead to better access to the Chinese market.

Chinese exports to Italy increased by 51% between 2019 and 2022, while its imports from the EU country only increased by half (26%) in the same years, according to Italian commercial agency.

If we go toe-to-toe with China, driven by this vision of decoupling, we cripple our economy, Geraci said.