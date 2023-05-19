Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the newly constructed parliament building to the nation on May 28
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the newly constructed parliament building to the nation on May 28.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met the Prime Minister on Thursday and invited him to inaugurate the new parliament building. A statement from Lok Sabha said the construction of the new parliament building in the nation’s capital has been completed and symbolizes the spirit of self-reliant India.
The current Parliament building was completed in 1927 and will now be almost 100 years old.
“The lack of space was felt in this building according to current requirements. In both chambers, there was also a lack of practical arrangements for the sitting of deputies, which affected the efficiency of the deputies’ work,” the statement said.
Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed resolutions urging the government to construct a new building for Parliament.
The foundation stone of the new parliament building was laid by Prime Minister Modi on December 10, 2020.
The newly constructed Parliament Building was built “in record time with quality construction”.
The statement said the newly constructed Parliament building, which will further enrich India’s glorious democratic traditions and constitutional values, is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities that will help MPs better discharge their duties.
He said 888 members will be able to sit in the Lok Sabha.
In the current parliament building, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 members in the Lok Sabha while 250 in the Rajya Sabha.
In view of future needs, arrangements were made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed Parliament building. The joint session of the two chambers will be held in the Lok Sabha Hall.
