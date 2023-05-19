Another victory for Trump in his proxy war with Ron DeSantis





On Tuesday night, as the results of Kentucky’s GOP gubernatorial primary fell, it became clear that state Attorney General Daniel Cameron wasn’t the only winner in the race. Former President Donald J. Trump, who backed Cameron early on in a rare alignment with Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell, was also taking a victory lap and not just because of Cameron’s victory. The election results also represented Trump’s latest victory in his proxy war with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, his likely rival in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

Cameron’s victory was resounding. By Wednesday morning, with more than 99% of precincts reporting, he had claimed 48% of the Republican vote, with Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles getting 22% and Trump’s former UN ambassador Kelly Craft trailing far behind with 17 %. On the 12-person field, the Cameron-Craft rivalry has garnered the most attention, largely due to both campaigns’ scorched-earth tactics and a staggering $9.3 million in prize money. personal moneyCraft and her coal magnate husband have invested in her offering.

His campaign appearances and television and internet ads were steeped in right-wing culture war rhetoric, particularly against transgender Kentuckians, and appeared to echo DeSantis’ targeting of LGBTQ+ youth and calls to “struggle against enlightened indoctrination”. On Monday night, after a weekend poll showed her trailing Cameron, Craft received a last-minute endorsement from DeSantis, a surprise move that ensured the primary would be seen as a new front in her battle. with Trump.

Craft’s lopsided loss is embarrassing for both candidates and represents a serious miscalculation on DeSantis’ part. Kentucky’s first black independent statewide elected official (former Lieutenant Governor Jenean Hampton was the first black statewide elected official and Republican Governor Matt’s running mate Bevin) and the first black gubernatorial candidate from either party will face incumbent Democratic Governor Andy Beshear, who was ranked in a recent Morning Consult poll by registered voters as one of the most popular in the country, in November. Cameron is expected to face further criticism for his handling of the 2020 Breonna Taylor case, in which three members of the grand jury reported that his office did not allow them to consider homicide charges against the officers who had shot the 26-year-old in a deadly raid on her Louisville apartment. Last year, the Justice Department brought civil rights charges against four of the officers involved in his death, fueling racial justice protests across the country.

When Cameron’s victory was declared, Trump World began bragging about the results and what they might mean for the GOP presidential primary. “President Trump is the leader of the Republican Party,” tweeted Alex Pfeiffer, spokesperson for Trump’s super PAC MAGA Inc. “The results of tonight’s Republican gubernatorial primary in Kentucky reaffirm that. Republican voters support President Trump, not Ron DeSantis. It’s time to unite around Donald Trump.”

Trump himself couldn’t help but take a lap of honor on Wednesday morning with a post on his Truth Social platform that pushed DeSantis and misspelled Cameron’s first name. “Congratulations to a Kentucky ‘star’, Danial Cameron, who easily won the Republican gubernatorial nomination. He got my full and utter endorsement. The DeSanctimonious-backed nominee came in a FAR third. Ron’s Magic has disappeared !”

When Cameron’s victory was declared, Trump World began to brag about the results.

Until Monday night, DeSantis had stayed out of the Kentucky race, even as tensions with Trump escalated in recent weeks. While polls show the former president has a sizable lead over DeSantis, who has yet to announce his candidacy but is expected to do so in June, Trump has been relentless in his criticism of the Florida governor in interviews, mailings campaign emails and posts on Truth Social. . According to a recent Reuters analysis, 40% of Trump’s attacks on DeSantis focused on politics, including Social Security, Medicare and foreign policy, a marked change from Trump’s usual playbook. .

The remaining percentage puts Trump in the more familiar territory of personal attacks, including a 40-second ad released last week in which Trump said DeSantis needed a “personality transplant.” Trump’s latest insult came in an interview with The Messenger that was published on Monday. “He’s very disloyal. He has no personality. And I don’t think he has much political talent.” “an hour of nonsense.”

In the final weeks of the Kentucky primary, Cameron continued to tout Trump’s endorsement despite the former president’s serious legal troubles and continued campaign denial. On April 4, Trump was indicted in Manhattan on 34 counts of falsifying business records. Last week, a jury found he had sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll and awarded him $5 million in damages. He also faces potential indictments from Fulton County, Georgia, for attempting to nullify the 2020 election and the Department of Justice in separate investigations for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection and his manipulation of classified documents and potential obstruction of justice.

Sunday night, two days before the primary, Cameron hosted a brief tele-rally with Trump. In his election night victory speech, the Republican candidate thanked the former president and said, “Trump’s winning culture is alive and well in Kentucky.”

The final poll released the weekend before the election showed Cameron easily winning over Craft. Despite that prediction, DeSantis was hoping he could lend a helping hand and apparently couldn’t resist the temptation to go head-to-head with Trump at the eleventh hour. Her endorsement was conveyed to potential GOP voters via a robocall in which the Florida governor praised Craft’s conservative bona fide and touted her as the strongest Republican to run against Beshear, “a woke liberal governor who put a radical program in front of the Kentuckians.”

This represents another misstep for DeSantis, who has shown growing pains during his emergence on the national and international stage.

“The stakes couldn’t be higher,” DeSantis said. “I know what it takes to stand up for what’s right, and Kelly Craft understands that. She’s proven it. I strongly encourage you to go vote for my friend Kelly Craft. Kelly shares the same vision as us in Florida. She will stand on the left as they try to indoctrinate our children with their woke ideology. Kelly will fight against the crazy ESG policies trying to end the coal industry in Kentucky, and Kelly will do everything in its power to end the fentanyl crisis hurting Kentucky families.When you vote tomorrow, vote for Kelly Craft and put Kentucky on the path to becoming a free state like Florida.

Given the timing of DeSantis’ intervention, the primary never had the chance to be an all-out battle between the Florida governor and Trump. Despite his effusive endorsement of Cameron in June 2022 in which he hailed the attorney general as “a young star born before our eyes”, Trump did not visit the Bluegrass State and limited his attendance to the tele-rally . Taken with Cameron’s polling head, this makes DeSantis’ decision to endorse Craft all the more puzzling in terms of political calculation and strategy, and will no doubt lead to more questions about his electoral acumen and viability. It also represents another misstep for DeSantis, who has shown growing pains during his emergence on the national and international stage.

During a recent four-country trade mission that saw him visit the UK, Japan, South Korea and Israel in a bid to establish his foreign policy credentials, the high-profile appearance of DeSantis in London in front of business interests and British representatives has been called “weak-powered” and “awful”. According to POLITICO, one participant noted that “his message was not presidential”. Another observed: “Nobody in the room thought about ‘this man is going somewhere else'”.

That remains to be seen. DeSantis’ expected campaign announcement next month could easily give him more juice, and his supporters predict he’ll be more willing to hit back at Trump. If so, Kentucky’s primary will likely be a footnote in their battle for the GOP nomination. For now, based on Tuesday’s election results, the loyalty of Republican voters in Kentucky, at least, appears to remain with Donald Trump.

