Regarding the Plate case, Jokowi is confident that the Attorney General’s office is working in a professional manner





KOMPAS/CYPRIANUS ANTO SAPTOWALYONO President Joko Widodo answering questions from the media team at Halim Perdanakusuma Airport, East Jakarta on Friday (19/5/2023). JAKARTA, KOMPAS Shortly before leaving for Japan to attend the invitation to the G7 meeting, President Joko Widodo gave his response regarding the alleged corruption case that ensnared the inactive minister of communication and Johnny G Plate information. The President asked all parties to respect the ongoing legal process. Yes, we respect, we must respect the existing legal process, President Joko Widodo said while answering questions from the media team at Halim Perdanakusuma Airport, East Jakarta, on Friday (19/5/2023 ).

On Wednesday (5/17/2023), Johnny G Plate was named a suspect in an alleged corruption case in the construction of 4G BTS towers and 1-5 Bakti Kemenkominfo infrastructure supports. The Nasdem party politician was named a suspect after being questioned three times by investigators from the attorney general’s office. Yes, we respect, we must respect the existing legal process. The Director of Investigations of the Junior Attorney General for Special Crimes at the AGO, Kuntadi, said that the funds disbursed for this project amounted to 10 trillion rupees. The Financial and Development Monitoring Agency (BPKP) found that the financial losses of the state in the project reached IDR 8.032 billion. Johnny’s determination as a suspect amid a tense political climate has raised much speculation, including the possibility of political intervention in the handling of the alleged corruption case. The head of the Attorney General’s Legal Information Center, Ketut Sumedana, confirmed that Johnny’s determination as a suspect has nothing to do with matters other than law enforcement. The results of the calculation of state losses in this case reached IDR 8,032 billion. According to Ketut Sumedana, with such a large loss estimate for the state, the Attorney General’s office certainly cannot ignore the case. Additionally, the Attorney General’s office also found two valid pieces of evidence. President Jokowi also believes that the Attorney General’s office works in a professional manner. “What is clear is that the attorney general’s office needs to be professional and open to anything related to this case,” he said. Also read: Johnny G Plate and the corruption that never goes away KOMPAS/CYPRIANUS ANTO SAPTOWALYONO President Joko Widodo and Ms Iriana shortly before leaving for Japan at Halim Perdanakusuma airport, east Jakarta, on Friday (19/5/2023). Meanwhile, to expedite work and services in the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, the President has appointed Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD as Acting Menkominfo. Previously, when he appeared online at the Forum’s One Table event titled Plate of Suspects, Whose Scenario? Broadcast by Kompas TV, Wednesday (5/17/2023) evening, the Junior Attorney General’s Director of Investigations for Special Crimes at Attorney General Kuntadi’s Office denied speculation that had developed after Plate’s arrest. The objection is primarily based on speculation that Plate’s detention is loaded with political content, particularly related to the 2024 presidential election. Also read: Regarding Johnny G Plate, the Attorney General’s office is confident with the evidence in hand Kuntadi stressed that the handling of the case involving Johnny had nothing to do with political interests. We have been investigating this case since July 2022. Our investigation will be conducted in October 2022. This means that it took four months from investigation to investigation and it took us eight months to determine a suspect. So, I think from the count of time, we can conclude that we have absolutely no agenda related to outside political activities, he said.

