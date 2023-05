Boris Johnson called Macron ‘Putin’s Lickspittle’ in France: former 10 Downing Street official

In a revelation from a former senior Number 10 official, it has been revealed that Boris Johnson, the former British Prime Minister, dismissed Emmanuel Macronas ‘Putin licking’ following criticism from the French President over Johnson’s response to the Ukrainian refugee crisis. According to a report by The Independent, the incident happened during a morning meeting, where Johnson expressed frustration and used strong language to describe Macron. Guto Harri, the former Downing Street communications director, shared the details in his podcast, Unprecedented. He recounted the heated exchange, saying Johnson had called Macron “a four-letter word that starts with c” and “weird.” Additionally, Johnson accused Macron of being a puppet of Russian President Vladimir Putin. What provoked Johnson? The outburst was sparked by Macron’s direct criticism of Johnson’s handling of the refugee crisis, which caught the attention of the British press. The French president’s remarks have featured prominently on the front page of The Guardian, heightening the scrutiny facing the UK government. However, Harri noted that tensions between the two leaders were finally resolved ahead of a G7 summit held a few weeks later. The episode highlights the behind-the-scenes dynamics of international relations and the often frank and emotional nature of political exchanges. The podcast also delved into Johnson’s relationship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, highlighting their shared “gallows humor”. Harri recounted a phone call between the two leaders the night Ukraine was invaded, describing it as a sobering moment. Johnson expressed his unequivocal support for Ukraine and his determination to provide assistance within reason. The revelation provides insight into the Prime Minister’s personal approach to international crises and his commitment to supporting Ukraine during a critical time. As diplomatic relations continue to evolve, incidents like these provide insight into the complexities and dynamics that shape international politics. While leaders can engage in robust exchanges, it is evident that establishing common ground and fostering cooperation remains essential to addressing pressing global challenges.

