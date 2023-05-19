Prime Minister Narendra Modi to leave for Japan to attend G7 summit in Hiroshima





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to leave for a six-day tour of Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia starting today. He will travel to Japan to attend the G7 summit to be held in Hiroshima from May 19 to 21. Prime Minister Modi, in a statement issued before his departure, said he would leave for Japan to attend the G7 summit at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. He said his presence at the G7 summit was particularly significant as India holds the G20 presidency this year. “I will be leaving for Hiroshima, Japan to attend the G7 Summit under the Japanese Presidency at the invitation of HE Mr. Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan. It will be a pleasure to meet Prime Minister Kishida again after his recent visit to Japan. India for the India-Japan Summit. My presence at this G7 Summit is particularly significant as India holds the G20 Presidency this year,” Prime Minister Modi said in a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). ). “I look forward to exchanging views with the G7 countries and other invited partners on the challenges facing the world and the need to address them collectively. I would also be hosting bilateral meetings with some of the leaders attending the G7 summit in Hiroshima,” he added. . Sharing details regarding his visit to Japan, Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet: “I am leaving for Japan, where I will attend the @G7 Summit in Hiroshima. Looking forward to a healthy exchange of views on various topics world.” In the statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office, Prime Minister Modi said that after concluding his visit to Japan, he would travel to Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. He further said, “This will be my first visit, and the first ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister, to Papua New Guinea.” Prime Minister Modi said he will co-host the 3rd Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation Summit (FIPIC III Summit) on May 22 with his counterpart from Papua New Guinea, James Marape. He said he was grateful that the 14 Pacific Island Countries (PICs) had accepted the invitation to attend the Summit. He added: “FIPIC was launched during my visit to Fiji in 2014, and I look forward to engaging with PIC leaders on issues that bring us together, such as climate change and sustainable development, capacity building and training, health and well-being”. -being, infrastructure and economic development.” In his outgoing statement, Prime Minister Modi said: “Apart from FIPIC engagements, I look forward to my bilateral interactions with the Governor General of Papua New Guinea, Sir Bob Dadae, Prime Minister Marape and some of the other PIC leaders attending the summit”. In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said: “After the visit to Japan, he will be in Papua New Guinea to participate in the FIPIC Summit, a key forum for boosting multilateral cooperation. There will be productive deliberations on topics such as sustainability, climate change, healthcare and more.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://risingkashmir.com/pm-narendra-modi-to-leave-for-japan-to-attend-g7-summit-in-hiroshima The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos