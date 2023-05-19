‘Personal vanity project’: Congress digs PM Modi over new parliament building





May 28, 2023 is set to mark a milestone in India’s history. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed parliament building, which has had its share of controversy. And there is no indication that the political tussle is ending soon. Shortly after the official announcement of the inauguration, Congress called the newly constructed parliament building Modi’s ‘personal vanity project’ and asked what the purpose of such a building was if the opposition’s microphones were turned off. . The opposition party also said that Parliament is not just a building but the voice of the voiceless. “The greatness of the old parliament building is compromised”: Mallikarjun Kharge AICC Secretary General, Communications, Jairam Ramesh, shared a photo of the Prime Minister inspecting the work in progress at the new Parliament building and said: “The sole architect, designer and worker of the new Parliament building, who ‘it will inaugurate on May 28. The photo tells it all – personal vanity project.’ Congress MP and Party Whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore tweeted: “Parliament buildings are not just brick and cement, it is the voice of the voiceless.” “It’s not about space.. It’s not about facilities.. It’s voice. But now when the mics are off for the opposition. What’s the point- he,” he asked. The new building is part of the redevelopment of Central Vista, the nation’s power corridor. Central Vista Project: who is who? Revamping of the three-kilometer road linking Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, construction of a common central secretariat, a new office and residence for the prime minister and a new enclave for the vice president are also part of the project. executed by the Central Public Works Department. Need a new building The current Parliament building was completed in 1927 and is now 96 years old. Over the years, the old building has proven insufficient for today’s needs. Officials said the current building was never designed to accommodate a bicameral legislature and the seating arrangement was cramped and cumbersome, with no desk beyond the second row. The central room can only accommodate 440 people and the need for more space was strongly felt during the joint sessions of the two houses. The Parliament Building saw the addition of two floors in 1956 to meet the demand for more space. Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for the new parliament building on December 10, 2020. The new parliament building can comfortably accommodate 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber, he said. In case of joint sitting of the two chambers, a total of 1,280 members can be accommodated in the Lok Sabha chamber. The new building, constructed by Tata Projects Ltd, will have a large constitution hall to showcase India’s democratic heritage, a lounge for MPs, a library, several committee rooms, dining halls and a large car park. The triangular-shaped four-storey building has a built-up area of ​​64,500 square meters. The building has three main gates – Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar and Karma Dwar. It will have separate entrances for VIPs, MPs and visitors. (With PTI inputs)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.in/news/india/2023/05/19/personal-vanity-project-congress-takes-dig-at-pm-modi-over-new-parliament-building.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos