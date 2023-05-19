Politics
Indonesia calls for the destruction of the world’s nuclear arsenals
BOGOR, Indonesia — Indonesian President Joko Widodo will call on nuclear powers at the Group of Seven summit in Japan to destroy their nuclear arsenals.
In an exclusive interview with The Asahi Shimbun in Bogor on May 18, Joko said: The Indonesian position is clear and firm. Nuclear weapons must be destroyed because they pose a threat to the world.
Joko and the leaders of seven other non-member countries have been invited to the G-7 summit which began May 19 in Hiroshima.
Hiroshima is the symbol of peace, Joko said. I am very happy that the G-7 is being held in Hiroshima. Its very important.
Joko was due to arrive on May 19 for his first visit to this western Japanese city. He expressed interest in visiting the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to escort the leaders of the invited nations to the museum on May 21.
Indonesia, along with other ASEAN countries, has signed the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon Free Zone Treaty.
But greater concerns about the possible use of nuclear weapons have been raised with threats from Russia in its war against Ukraine.
The use of nuclear weapons cannot be tolerated, Joko said. Indonesia continues to fight for nuclear disarmament and only supports the use of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.
Indonesian foreign policy is non-alignment and neutrality, which the government describes as free and active. For example, Jakarta refused to take sides in the war between Russia and Ukraine, and Joko himself met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin to promote dialogue between the two nations.
Joko became the first Asian leader to visit both nations in June 2022.
Indonesia’s neutral stance means it has not followed economic sanctions against Russia imposed by the United States and adopted by Western allies.
The war (has been in place) for a year already and (sanctions have not proven) effective in stopping the war, Joko said. The dialogue is very important and it must continue to be maintained.
He added that Indonesia is ready to act as a bridge between Russia and Ukraine.
Indonesia stands ready to help bridge the differences and collective leadership required to end the war, Joko said. Peace must be achieved as soon as possible because in the end it is the people who are the victims.
Indonesia was invited to the G-7 summit because it is considered one of the leaders of the global South, mainly developing countries located in the southern hemisphere
Emphasizing that countries in the South represent 85% of the world’s population, Joko said: “The rights of countries in the South to development must be respected.
But he added that such development should go beyond the mere export of natural resources and move towards the development of processing industries that can add value to products.
Indonesia aims to promote equal and inclusive cooperation with all (nations), Joko said.
Referring to the growing confrontation between the United States and China in the Asia-Pacific region, Joko stressed that Indonesia continues its non-bloc position.
Many have said that Indonesia is close to the United States, the Indonesian president said. Many also said that Indonesia is close to China. I want to say that both statements are correct. The United States and China are important partners for Indonesia, as is Japan.
At the same time, he did not ignore the territorial issues that exist between China and ASEAN members in the South China Sea.
Respect for international law is very important, Joko said. This is the key to creating peace and stability in the South China Sea.
He added that it is necessary to quickly develop a code of conduct to prevent conflicts from occurring in the South China Sea, which the ASEAN platform is working on.
Regarding economic ties between Japan and Indonesia, Joko urged Tokyo to up its game as China, South Korea and Germany, among other nations, also made inroads in his country.
While acknowledging that Japan have been a good partner for Indonesia, Joko said that in the future they need to be more aggressive and quicker.
(This article was written by Yoshiaki Kasuga, Naoko Handa and Tadao Onaga. Rizki Akbar Hasan contributed to this story.)

