Christiane Amanpour berates CNN boss Chris Licht over Donald Trump town hall





CNN drew 2.3 million primetime viewers following the event on Wednesday last week, but lost most of that audience the following evening when just 538,000 primetime viewers tuned in. connected.

On Friday, it averaged 335,000 viewers during its three-hour prime-time block, putting it behind Fox News, MSNBC and right-wing fringe outlet Newsmax.

Trump called the town hall a ratings success for the center-left network, while Licht defended the show as CNN’s journalistic duty, telling affected staff last week: If anyone was going to ask difficult and having this messy conversation, he should be on CNN.

We all know covering Donald Trump is messy and tricky, and it will continue to be messy and tricky, he said. But that’s our job.

However, Amanpour told his audience of budding journalists: We know Trump and his tendencies, everyone knows that. He simply takes over the stage and dominates, no matter how hard the moderator tries to aim for the finish. It doesn’t often work.

Chris Licht, CEO of CNNCCredit: AP

For me, I would have dropped the microphone on a mean person, but that’s me. I’ve been in the ring a long time with a lot of these people.

I can only hope that your trust in us has been shaken but not shattered, she added.

Trump is currently the favorite to win the Republican nomination to run for president again next year, although the race is expected to tighten next week when Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to announce his intention to run. also.

But 18 months from the presidential election, the question of how to cover Trump, who is a magnet but a notorious liar, will continue to confuse parts of the mainstream media.

Amanpour, who is CNN’s chief international anchor and one of its most respected reporters, is the longest-serving anchor to criticize his network’s decision. She was the face of CNN’s international coverage in war zones such as Bosnia, Iraq and the Persian Gulf in the 1980s and 1990s.

Earlier, CNN host Anderson Cooper delivered a monologue on his program telling viewers they wouldn’t be served by only listening to people you agree with.

However, others were outraged by Trump’s appearance, such as former police officer and CNN contributor Michael Fanone, who was on the US Capitol during the 2021 uprising. He wrote an op-ed titled CNN hosts a town hall for a guy who tried to get me killed.

Sometimes things are exactly as they appear, and it appears to be an attempt by a major media outlet struggling with its ratings to attract disenfranchised viewers, he wrote.

