President Jokowi and First Lady Iriana travel to Japan to attend G7 summit





President Joko Widodo with Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo and a limited delegation departed for Hiroshima, Japan on Friday, May 19, 2023. One of the programs of the President and Mrs. Iriana in Japan is to respond to an invitation to attend the summit of the G7 with partner countries or the G7 outreach summit in 2023. “This morning, I and the First Lady and a limited delegation will depart for Hiroshima, Japan to attend the invitation of the G7 Chairman, namely Prime Minister Kishida Japan,” the President said in a press release to the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force. Base, Jakarta, shortly before takeoff. According to President Jokowi, the G7 meeting will discuss various global issues such as climate change, food, energy and others. The President said that Indonesia wanted to contribute in these areas. “Indonesia will bring voices of global south the point is that developing countries need to be listened to, not just developed countries and big countries. Developing countries must therefore be heard in this forum. That’s what we want,” he explained. On this subject, the president indicated that several points of results of the 42nd ASEAN summit held in Labuan Bajo would also be brought by President Jokowi. “With regard to Myanmar for example,” he added. In addition to his participation in the G7 summit, President Jokowi is also due to hold bilateral meetings with a number of heads of state. The president will also meet several leading Japanese businessmen in a business forum. President Joko Widodo and his entourage took off from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base on the Indonesia-1 presidential plane at around 09:00 WIB. The president is expected to return to Indonesia on Sunday, May 21, 2023. President Jokowi and First Lady Iriana on the flight to Japan were accompanied by Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Presidential Military Secretary Rear Admiral TNI Hersan, from the Director General of Protocol and Consular Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs/ Chief of State Protocol Andi Rachmianto, Commander Paspampres, Major General TNI Rafael Granada Baay, and Assistant to Protocol, Secretariat of the press and media of President Bey Machmudin. State Minister Pratikno, TNI Commander Admiral Yudo Margono, National Police Chief General Pol. Listyo Sigit Prabowo and Acting. Governor of DKI Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.presidenri.go.id/siaran-pers/presiden-jokowi-dan-ibu-iriana-bertolak-ke-jepang-hadiri-ktt-g7/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos