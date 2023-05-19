Prime Minister Modis’ three-country tour begins today: G7 summit, Quad meeting, bilateral talks with Australian PM on the agenda





Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ three-country tour will start from today. This tour includes the G7 and Quad summits in Hiroshima, a bilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and hosting the third Forum for India-Pacific Cooperation (FIPIC) summit in Papua New Guinea. As part of his three-country tour, Prime Minister Modi will also unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima. The Prime Minister has over 40 engagements and will interact with over 2 dozen world leaders at summits as well as bilateral meetings during this tour. Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra said India expected several deliverables from the Quad summit in Hiroshima. Quad Summit participants include Prime Minister Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, news agency PTI reported. Here’s what you need to know about Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ tour: 1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Hiroshima from May 19-21 for the annual G7 summit. Japan is the current chairman of the G7 group of advanced economies. 2. At the G7 summit, the Prime Minister should speak about global challenges such as food, fertilizer and energy security. India will participate in three sessions of the summit. 3. The first will focus on food, health, development and gender equality. The second session will focus on climate, energy and environmental issues while the third session will focus on a peaceful, stable and prosperous world. 4. The overall G7 summit agenda includes issues such as nuclear disarmament, economic resilience, economic security, regional issues, climate change, energy security, food and health. 5. Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral meetings with several leaders on the sidelines of the G7 summit. 6. Originally scheduled for Sydney, the Quad Summit will now take place in Hiroshima. US President Joe Biden has postponed his visit to Australia to focus on critical debt ceiling talks in Washington. 7. Asked about the agenda for the Quad summit, Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra told reporters that there was only a change of venue and not the summit agenda. 8. Leaders will discuss developments in the Indo-Pacific region and advance their vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. 9. Prime Minister Modi will then travel to Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea. 10. The Prime Minister and the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marpe, will jointly host the Third Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) on 22 May. 11. On the third and final leg of his trip, the Prime Minister will visit Australia. Prime Minister Modi will hold talks with his Australian counterpart and address a diaspora event on May 23. 12. Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra told a press conference on Thursday that Prime Minister Modi may raise the issue of attacks on Indians in Australia during his talks with Anthony Albanese. (With contributions from the agency) Also read:The closure of 50 screens of the PVR INOX could work in its favor, according to experts Also Read: 2023 State Assembly Elections: How Will the Four States’ Fiscal Positions Head to the Polls? Also read: Center says it won’t give in to deficit standards for states with populist regimes Also watch: ITC, SBI, GAIL India, IndiGo, other stocks to watch on May 19, 2023

