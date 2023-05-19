Boris Johnson said of Macron that Putin’s lick is heavy. I’m gonna have to punch you in the head





Boris Johnson has called Emmanuel Macron “heavy” and “Putin’s lick”, a former British government adviser has revealed. “I’m going to have to do it and I’m going to punch you in the head,” said the former English prime minister.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Emmanuel Macron a “nauseous“because he traveled to Moscow to meet Vladimir Putin in January 2022 when he tried to persuade the Kremlin chief not to invade Ukraine, a former British government adviser has said, according to News. Johnson also said of the French president that he is “Putin’s Sidekick“, Guto Harri revealed in the latest episode of his Unprecedented podcast, in which he reflects on his time at Downing Street 10, reports The Guardian. Guto Harri was then head of Boris Johnson’s communications office. Read also “There were tensions at first, when people like Emmanuel Macron from France went to Moscow to talk with Cheese fries. I think Boris described (visit – no) privately as nauseating. And, in the meantime, I think Macron felt the tension caused by Boriswho worked with Military Aid for Ukraine“said Guto Harri. “We have to knock the frog to the ground. I’m going to have to punch him in the head” The former adviser claims that Macron sought to pay for the policies of the former British Prime Minister. „So while the British press was giving the British government a hard time over our response to the refugee crisis, Macron added fuel to the fire by criticizing Boris quite directly, and his remarks made headlines. The Guardian newspaper, in a Friday, I think. And while Boris isn’t prone to getting really angry or using particularly harsh language, it was one of those moments where he really lost his mind, and at our meeting this morning I think that I was a small group, I simply launched a violent attack against Emmanuel Macron. He basically said: ‘It’s a four-letter word that starts with C, it’s a freak, it’s a Putin lick. We have to put our cleats on this one’ – a rugby term which basically means behaving without gloves. We have to knock the frog (a periorative term given by the English to the French – no) on the ground. I’m going to have to punch him in the head.” Anyway, that was pretty powerful stuff.” – said Guto Harri. However, the former collaborator said that after a few weeks, the two reconciled. “They got along very well. They even went to drink a whiskey together at the G7 summitGuto Harri mentioned. Source: News.ro Tags: emmanuel macron, boris johnson, swearing, head, fists, Publication date: 05/18/2023 9:59 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://stirileprotv.ro/stiri/international/boris-johnson-a-spus-despre-macron-ca-este-gretos-si-lingaul-lui-lui-putin-va-trebui-sa-i-dau-un-pumn-in-cap.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos