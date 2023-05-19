Pakistani police raid ex-leader Imran Khan’s house





Lahore, Pakistan

Pakistani police maintained a siege around Imran Khan’s house as the 24-hour deadline given to the former prime minister to hand over suspects believed to have been sheltered inside expired on Thursday.

The siege and authorities’ demand for the suspects, wanted amid violent protests over Khans’ recent detention, has angered the former prime minister’s many supporters and raised concerns of further clashes between them and the security forces.

Last week, Khans supporters attacked public property and military installations after he was dragged from a courtroom and arrested in a corruption case. At least 10 people were killed in clashes with police across the country in the days that followed. The violence only subsided when Pakistan’s Supreme Court ordered Khan’s release.

The popular opposition leader was released over the weekend and returned home to an upscale neighborhood in Lahore, Pakistan’s second city and capital of the Punjab region. Dozens of his followers are staying there with him, along with private guards. Police, who surrounded the residence on Wednesday, say they want the surrender of 40 suspects.

Hours after the ultimatum expired, Hassan Javed, a senior police official, told reporters that officers were waiting for a signal from the government to launch the raid. He said police captured at least eight suspects after they left Khan’s house and tried to escape through a nearby channel.

Typically, between 200 and 300 supporters armed with batons guard Khan’s residence 24 hours a day, but most vanished overnight. Police blocked a main road leading to the house and asked residents to use an alternate route.

Probably my last tweet before my next arrest, tweeted Khan, 70, Wednesday after the siege began. The police surrounded my house.

He later addressed his supporters, saying the police could only search his house with a warrant and not break in, creating chaos.

According to Amir Mir, spokesman for the provincial government of Punjab, the police were ready to use firearms in the event of an attack. He told a news conference on Thursday that at least 3,400 suspects linked to the clashes had been arrested and more raids were planned.

Pakistani authorities have said they will prosecute civilians involved in the recent anti-government protests in military courts.

The announcement drew criticism from advocacy group Amnesty International and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, which oppose the trial of civilians in military courts. Military trials in Pakistan are usually held behind closed doors, depriving civilians of some of their fundamental rights, including the right to hire a lawyer of their choice.

Khan was ousted by a vote of no confidence in parliament last year. He alleged the eviction was illegal and a Western plot.

He now faces more than 100 court cases, mostly charges of inciting violence, threatening officials and defying a ban on gatherings. He is also facing a corruption case with his wife and was summoned by the National Accountability Bureau on Thursday to answer questions about the case.

But Khan told the agency he could not attend as he was busy trying to secure protection from arrest in numerous cases against him. In his written response to the agency, he said its investigation against him was politically motivated.

He is expected to address a gathering of supporters on the outskirts of Lahore later today.

