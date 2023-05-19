Xi Jinping unveils grand development plan for Central Asia at summit





Chinese President Xi Jinping has unveiled an ambitious plan to help lift Central Asia to the next level of development, from building infrastructure networks to boosting trade while avoiding “external interference”. Key points: Xi Jinping addresses China-Central Asia summit attended by leaders from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan

He said China stands ready to help “Central Asian countries improve their law enforcement, security and defense capability building.” Solidarity set to contrast with Beijing’s ‘negative’ image at weekend’s G7 summit China is ready to synergize development strategies with the five Central Asian countries of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. During a speech at the China-Central Asia Summit on Friday, Xi said China will make joint efforts to promote the modernization of the six countries. “The world needs a stable, prosperous, harmonious and well-connected Central Asia,” Xi said. He warned that the six countries should oppose “external interference” in the internal affairs of countries in the region and attempts to incite “color revolutions”, and maintain a position of zero tolerance against terrorism. , separatism and extremism. “China stands ready to help Central Asian countries improve their law enforcement, security and defense capacity building,” Xi said. Chinese President Xi Jinping with (L to R) President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdymukhamedov and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev . ( ) The two-day summit in the historic Silk Road city of Xian was described by Chinese state media as a triumph of Chinese regional diplomacy, with leaders from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan pledged to support Beijing and deepen bilateral relations cooperation. The show of solidarity from China’s Central Asian neighbors is expected to contrast sharply with the “negative” image of Beijing that will be presented at the G7 summit in Hiroshima. The much-publicized expression of confidence from China’s neighbors will serve to counter US accusations of coercive diplomacy from Beijing. Mr. Xi’s gathering of five heads of state on Chinese soil without Russian President Vladimir Putin also ostensibly brings Central Asia closer to China’s sphere of influence as Moscow remains focused on the war in Ukraine. Xi said that China and Central Asian countries should deepen strategic mutual trust and always offer each other “clear and strong support” on issues of core interests such as those involving sovereignty, independence, national dignity and long-term development. He did not mention war-torn Ukraine, which, like the countries of Central Asia, was a former Soviet state. Xi calls for increased oil and gas trade China will improve bilateral investment agreements with Central Asian countries and increase the volume of cross-border cargo with the region, Xi said. Beijing will encourage Chinese-funded enterprises in Central Asia to create more local jobs, build overseas warehouses in the region and launch a special railway service to promote cultural tourism with Central Asia, it said. he added. Bilateral trade between China and Central Asia hit a record $70 billion last year, with Kazakhstan leading with $31 billion, as China seeks to deepen economic ties in its quest for greater food and energy security. Xi said the construction of Line D of the China-Central Asia Gas Pipeline should be accelerated. He also called on China and Central Asia to expand oil and gas trade, expand energy cooperation between industrial chains, and strengthen cooperation in new energy and the peaceful use of nuclear energy. Further, China supports the construction of an international transport corridor across the Caspian Sea, and China will strengthen the construction of transport hubs of China-Europe freight rail services, Xi said. Reuters

