Erdoan says former allies ‘swindled’ Kldarolu into opposition alliance





Click to read the article in Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan launched a scathing criticism of his rival in the presidential run-off, accusing him of having been deceived by his former allies, now in the opposition alliance. Two of the six parties in the Alliance of Nations, former Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan’s DEVA party and former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutolu’s Future Party, are splinter movements from the AKP. The Felicity Party is the predecessor of the Welfare Party, of which Erdoan was once a member before founding his AKP. These parties partnered with the CHP in the elections with the intention of becoming their own parties once elected. However, due to the lack of popular support, the CHP’s vote rate only increased by 3% compared to the 2018 elections. Despite this, the three parties now hold more than 30 MPs, far exceeding their popular support. real. Seizing this opportunity, Erdoan taunted Kldarolu, claiming he had been “cheated” by his former allies. “Apparently, the CHP has been the victim of the greatest embezzlement of funds in Turkish political history through its electoral partners or, to put it in their favorite expression, the greatest looting,” remarked the president yesterday during of a videoconference addressed to his party officials. “Kldarolu, who was framed by his own colleagues at the table, appears to have been greatly cheated. It is up to the CHP voters to hold the CHP Chairman and CHP HQ accountable. This does not concern us. “As we always say, the biggest problem in Turkey is the absence of a visionary, programmable, project-oriented and good-deeds-oriented opposition. “We changed everything in our country, but unfortunately we couldn’t change the opposition. I believe that these elections will be the catalyst for the change that we have been waiting for for years.” (VC/VK)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.bianet.org/english/politics/278953-erdogan-says-his-former-allies-conned-kilicdaroglu-in-opposition-alliance The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos