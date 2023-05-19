Latest from Trump today: DeSantis privately tells donors Trump can’t win





Trump calls Jan. 6 a beautiful day at CNN town hall

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis privately told donors Donald Trump couldn’t win.

You basically have three people at this point who are credible in all of this, Mr. DeSantis told donors during a call, organized by the super PAC that backs him, Never Back Down according to a New York Times report.

Biden, Trump and me. And I think of those three, two have a chance of getting elected President Biden and me, based on all the data in the swing states, which isn’t great for the former president and probably insurmountable because the people are not going to change their view of him.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump has flooded his Truth Social platform with messages attacking his rival Mr DeSantis as reports emerged that the Governor of Florida plans to officially announce his 2024 presidential bid next week. .

The attack is just the latest attempt by Mr. Trump to confront Mr. DeSantis.

People close to Mr. DeSantis told the Wall Street Journal that the governor of Florida will file official documents with the Federal Election Commission on May 24.

HighlightsView latest update 1684481434Former FBI employees testify over alleged GOP politicization after losing clearances

Former FBI employees accused the bureau of politicization during congressional testimony on Thursday, a day after the agency revealed that two of the men had had their security clearances revoked over concerns about how their opinions about the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 affected their work.

The three men alleged overreach and retaliation by the FBI during testimony before a House special committee investigating what Republicans say is the federal government’s weaponization against conservatives.

Sravasti Dasgupta19 May 2023 08:30

1684479600Jim Jordan blocks Democrats from seeing evidence in chaotic militarization of government hearing

A House Judiciary Committee hearing descended into chaos Thursday morning when Ohio Representative and President Jim Jordan claimed that Republicans on the committee did not have to hand over key evidence to their fellow Democrats because they came from a whistleblower.

Mr. Jordan convened the committee on Thursday for a hearing on the militarization of government, calling witnesses to testify about the alleged biases of federal law enforcement such as the FBI.

Shortly after the hearing began, however, Democrats began to raise an issue: Mr. Jordan’s refusal to turn over evidence, including testimony, to Democratic members of the commission.

Ariana Baio19 May 2023 08:00

1684477834Bill Barr calls Trump’s classified documents case his biggest legal risk

Donald Trump’s former attorney general, Bill Barr, has said he believes the former president would face great legal exposure if he played games with the documents marked as classified that were kept at his Mar-a estate. -The girlfriend.

In an interview with CBS News Senior Investigative Correspondent Catherine Herridge on Thursday, Barr said: It doesn’t depend very much on intent or anything like that. It is very clear that he had no reason to have these documents.

He was given plenty of time to send them back. And they were subpoenaed. And I said all along that he probably wouldn’t get in trouble, just for taking them, just like Biden I don’t think is going to get in trouble or Pence won’t get in trouble.

The problem is what did he do after the government claimed them and subpoenaed them? And if there are games being played there, he’s going to be very exposed.

He added that he also believed Mr. Trump’s assertion in a recent CNN town hall that he was declassifying the records as they left the White House would not satisfy the special counsel.

I don’t think the arguments will fly, Mr. Barr said.

I don’t think the idea you know, it automatically that they were sort of automatically declassified when they were put in the boxes. I don’t think it will fly.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Sravasti Dasgupta19 May 2023 07:30

1684476000Top White House aides reveal Trump’s alleged inappropriate conduct toward female employees

Just a week after a Manhattan jury found former President Donald Trump responsible for sexually assaulting and defaming writer E Jean Carroll, no less than three women who held senior positions in his administration have come forward to allege inappropriate behavior on the part of Mr. Trump towards the women of his White House staff.

Ariana Baio May 19, 2023 7:00 a.m.

1684474234Trump on House hearing on militarization: I am a victim too

Donald Trump responded to the House Judiciary Select Subcommittee hearing on the militarization of the federal government and claimed that he too was a victim of this militarization.

The former president wrote on Truth Social: Very sad to see what happened today in Congress regarding whistleblowers and the FBI. There has never been a moment like this in our country, the complete militarization of justice.

I am also a victim, but the real victim is the United States of America. Congress must use its purse strings to straighten it out, before it’s too late! he added.

Earlier Thursday, the House panel convened for a tense hearing on three FBI agents who Republicans say faced retaliation for their conservative views.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Sravasti Dasgupta19 May 2023 06:30

1684472400Trial against Kari Lakes, latest challenge to defeat in Arizona gubernatorial race, enters Day 2

Kari Lake’s attorneys entered a second day Thursday to try to build a case for the only remaining lawsuit in his challenge to the Arizona gubernatorial race.

A judge in suburban Phoenix is ​​allowing Lake a three-day trial to prove that county election officials failed to perform high-level signature checks on mail-in ballots that had been flagged.

Maricopa County has a failed process to verify thousands of ballot signatures that even some of its own workers are questioning, its attorneys argued in court Wednesday.

Ariana Baio19 May 2023 06:00

1684470634DeSantis privately tells donors Trump can’t win

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who plans to launch his formal announcement of his 2024 presidential bid next week, privately told donors that Donald Trump could not win.

Elsewhere in the call, which a New York Times reporter listened to, DeSantis said: I think voters want Biden out.

They just want a vehicle they can use, but there are too many voters who don’t see Trump as that vehicle.

(AP)

Sravasti Dasgupta19 May 2023 05:30

1684468800CNN reporters reportedly angry at Trump town hall

The Lincoln Project tweeted Thursday that CNN reporters were angry with CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht for allowing former President Donald Trump to host a town hall.

CNN’s professional reporters revealed to both the Lincoln Project and the news media how outraged they were by CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Lichts’ decision to authorize Donald Trump, the Lincoln Project wrote. .

Ariana Baio19 May 2023 05:00

1684467034Trump campaign overthrows DeSantis over cancellation of Disney Florida expansion

Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign wasted no time in unseating Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over news that Disney is canceling a billion-dollar plan to expand its business in Florida.

The campaign for the former president’s return to the White House sent out a fundraising email on May 18 after it was announced that the planned move of a few thousand staff to the area would be shelved. Orlando.

Titled: President Trump is always right, the email included an article on Mr. Trump’s Truth Social dated April 18.

Oliver O’Connell and Alex Woodward report:

Sravasti Dasgupta19 May 2023 04:30

1684465250ICYMI: Ron DeSantis set to launch 2024 presidential bid next week, reports say

Ron DeSantis is reportedly preparing to announce his official campaign for president in 2024 next week, after months of anticipation.

Two people with knowledge of Mr. DeSantis’ plans told the Wall Street Journal that the Florida governor plans to file official documents with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) on Thursday, May 25.

The filing date will coincide with a donor meeting in Miami, according to the report.

Ariana Baio19 May 2023 04:00

