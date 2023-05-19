Indian Prime Minister Modi kicks off 3-country tour, ready to attend G7 summit and Quad meeting





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kicked off his three-country tour, during which he is expected to meet more than two dozen leaders across the world and take part in 40 engagements, with the G7 Summit and the Quad meeting being the highlight of his visit. Prime Minister Modi will travel to Hiroshima, Japan on Friday, May 19, where he will attend the G7 summit and likely speak about the challenges facing the world in food, fertilizer and energy security. In the departure statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office, Prime Minister Modi said: I will depart for Hiroshima, Japan to attend the G7 Summit under the Japanese Presidency at the invitation of Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan. . It will be a pleasure to meet Prime Minister Kishida again after his recent visit to India for the India-Japan Summit. Go to Japan, where I will join the @G7 Summit in Hiroshima. Looking forward to a healthy exchange of views on various global topics. https://t.co/TYYOLeHAFH Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 19, 2023 My presence at this G7 summit is particularly significant as India assumes the presidency of the G20 this year. I look forward to exchanging views with the G7 countries and other invited partners on the challenges facing the world and the need to address them collectively. I would also hold bilateral meetings with some of the leaders attending the G7 summit in Hiroshima, the statement added. Modi will also unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima, Japan. Modi at FIPIC III Summit in Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Modi will also travel to Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, where he will host the Third Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC III Summit) together with the Prime Minister of Papua -New Guinea, James Marape. Speaking on his visit to Papua New Guinea, Prime Minister Modi said, “This will be my first visit, and the first ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister, to Papua New Guinea. I am grateful that the 14 Pacific Island Countries (PICs) have accepted the invitation to participate in this important summit. In addition to the FIPIC engagements, I look forward to my bilateral interactions with the Governor General of Papua New Guinea, Sir Bob Dadae, Prime Minister Marape and some of the other PIC leaders attending the Summit. PM Modi’s visit to Australia The Prime Minister will also travel to Sydney, Australia after receiving an invitation from Prime Minister Albanese. I look forward to our bilateral meeting, which will provide an opportunity to take stock of our bilateral relations and follow up on our first annual India-Australia Summit held in New Delhi in March this year. I will also interact with Australian CEOs and business leaders and meet the Indian community in Sydney at a special event, Prime Minister Modi said.

