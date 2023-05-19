Revealed: Boris Johnson’s first words to Zelensky on night of Russia attack





To receive free real-time news alerts straight to your inbox, sign up for our news emails Sign up for our free news emails Volodymyr Zelensky has told Boris Johnson that I hope this is not the last time we speak on the eve of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to the Prime Minister’s former communications chief. These were among the first words the couple shared during a 4am interaction on the night of the advance in February 2022, Guto Harri said, describing it as a man-to-man affair between the Prime Minister and the President of Ukraine. Former GB News presenter Mr Harri told his Unprecedented podcast on Thursday that the two leaders were on the phone minutes after Mr Johnson woke up to hear the news. Are you OK? Do you have good people around you? Mr Johnson asked, according to Mr Harri. Guto Harri gave the account on a podcast ” height=”1536″ width=”2048″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery, inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=1)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”2″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> Guto Harri gave the account on a podcast (Rex Features) I’m doing well. But you never know when Russian special forces enter your city. I just hope this isn’t the last time we speak responds Volodymyr, And then the line is dead. Mr. Harri recounts key events in the Johnson administration on the Global Radio podcast. He describes Mr Zelensky as breathless on the phone but described the events as heartbreaking and sobering. We couldn’t believe this was seriously underway, Mr Harri said. A superpower advancing on a neighbor who has done nothing to provoke it. Boris [Johnson] Couldn’t have been clearer that we were there to help Ukraine in any way we could, using whatever we deployed within reason. But at the time, I think it was a man-to-man thing where he basically imagined himself in this bunker in his own capital with foreign troops advancing on this town and his life in danger. Despite going from crisis to crisis on the home front in 2022, Mr Johnson has maintained good relations with Kyiv and made a surprise visit in January this year, months after leaving Number 10. Zelensky was in London earlier this week to meet current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. . At the point of uncertainty over who should be the next Tory leader in the fall of last year, the Ukrainian government tweeted Better call Boris Johnson before deleting the post. Mr Harri publishes his accounts of a fascinating and turbulent time in British politics every Thursday with the latest episode titled Conflict, Chaos and Other C***. He received praise for his recollection of the phone call from Kyiv, but one Twitter user wrote: Fascinating piece but wish they were more reliable narrators so we actually know.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/boris-johnson-first-words-zelensky-b2341553.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos