Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for Japan to attend G7 summit





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his presence at the G7 summit in Hiroshima is of particular significance for India as it comes at a time when the country is holding the G20 presidency. I look forward to exchanging views with the G7 countries and other invited partners on the challenges facing the world and the need to address them collectively. I would also hold bilateral meetings with some of the leaders attending the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Modi said in his departure statement on Friday ahead of his visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia. Modi is attending the summit at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Go to Japan, where I will join the @G7 Summit in Hiroshima. Looking forward to a healthy exchange of views on various global topics. https://t.co/TYYOLeHAFH Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 19, 2023 The G7 is an informal group of major industrialized democracies comprising Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. The G7 summit is due to take place on May 20-21. Modis’ visit to Hiroshima is significant because Jawaharlal Nehru was the last Indian prime minister to visit the city. Nehru visited the city in 1957, years after it was devastated by the atomic bombing in 1945. From a diplomatic point of view, this visit is considered sensitive because India is one of the few countries that has not signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). With the country’s flawless record as a responsible nuclear power and its policy of no first use of nuclear weapons, India has no reason to be uncomfortable, an official said. After Japan, Modi will travel to Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, where he will co-host the 3rd Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit on May 22 with James Marape, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea. Also Read: President Biden to Host Prime Minister Modi for an Official State Visit to the US on June 22: White House I am grateful that the 14 Pacific Island Countries (PICs) have accepted the invitation to participate in this important summit. FIPIC was launched during my visit to Fiji in 2014, and I look forward to engaging with PIC leaders on issues that bring us together, such as climate change and sustainable development, capacity building and training, health and well-being, infrastructure and the economy. development, he said. After the visit to Japan, he will be in Papua New Guinea to participate in the FIPIC Summit, an essential forum for boosting multilateral cooperation. There will be productive deliberations on topics such as sustainability, climate change, healthcare and more. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 19, 2023 Modi will then travel to Sydney, Australia at the invitation of his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese. I look forward to our bilateral meeting, which will be an opportunity to take stock of our bilateral relations and follow up on our first annual India-Australia Summit which was held in New Delhi in March this year, said- he declared. I will be in Australia, where I will have talks with my friend PM @AlboMP. This visit will further cement the India-Australia friendship. I also look forward to interacting with the vibrant Indian community and meeting Australia’s top CEOs. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 19, 2023 Modi will also interact with Australian CEOs and business leaders and meet the Indian community in Sydney at a special event. The meeting of leaders of the Quad countries, comprising the United States, Japan, India and Australia, originally scheduled for Sydney next week, has been postponed as US President Joe Biden withdrew from it in view debt ceiling negotiations in Washington. SHARE Copy link

Posted May 19, 2023

