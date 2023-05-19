The walls are closing in on Donald Trump





More bad news for Donald Trump in the documents investigation: Special Counsel Jack Smith is said to have new evidence contradicting one of former President Donald Trump’s main arguments regarding the documents he brought to Mar- a-Lago.

Donald Trump has a lot more reason to worry now

One of the main areas in which Trump faces legal danger.

Now, a new report says there is new evidence in the documents case.

According to CNN, the National Archives informed Trump in a new letter that it was preparing to turn over to Special Counsel Smith 16 files showing that Trump and his top advisers knew of the correct declassification process while he was president.

The files will be handed over on May 24, unless a court blocks the handover.

The 16 documents in question all reflect communications involving close presidential advisers, some of whom are personally addressed to you, regarding whether, why and how you should declassify certain classified documents, acting archivist Debra Steidel Wall wrote to the former president. , in a letter obtained by CNN.

The records were subpoenaed earlier this year by Smiths’ office. They can be meaningful if they can show that Donald Trump knew he was not following the protocols in place.

Trump had claimed constitutional privilege to block the release of the records, but the letter said the National Archives was prepared to demonstrate to a court precisely why the 16 records are likely to contain evidence that would be important to the investigation of the majors. juries. .

Trump has also, in the past, referred to at least some of the items as a cool keepsake.

By the way, they’re automatically declassified when I take them, Trump said earlier this month during his CNN town hall appearance.

What happens next?

According to a separate analysis by CNN, the revelations reinforce the feeling that a serious political moment is approaching. The revelations could show that Trump had criminal intent when it came to the documents affair.

Possible evidence that Trump knew his claims that he could simply declassify documents on a whim were false highlights his signature belief that presidential laws and codes of behavior do not apply to him, the official said. analyst Stephen Collins in the article. It’s a factor that has made his tenure in the White House a daily test of America’s democracy and legal system and one that could become even more acute if he wins the 2024 election.

Attorney Ty Cobb, who represented Trump for a time in the Mueller inquiry, told CNN this week that I think that case is ready.

Trump’s drama show is getting worse…

Trump has already been indicted once, in New York, for falsifying business records in connection with silent money payments to Stormy Daniels. He also faces special counsel investigations into both the documents and his role in the attempts to annul the election, as well as the Georgia state case regarding his actions in an attempt to annul the results of the elections in that state.

This is in addition to the recent civil verdict in New York which found that Trump abused and defamed journalist E. Jean Carroll, as well as the civil lawsuit filed by the New York State Attorney General.

How will this affect Trump as he seeks the presidency again? CNN’s analysis weighed in on this question.

It may be against the national interest to ignore the enormous affronts to the rule of law by a previously sitting president, including the alleged mishandling of classified information, because fundamental issues for American democracy are at stake. , wrote Collins. But a lawsuit could again create political hell that could further damage the faith of millions of Americans in the country’s legal and electoral systems.

Other high-profile politicians, including President Biden and former Vice President Pence, were also found to have classified documents in their possession, although none appeared to have engaged in any form of obstruction in turning them over.

MORE: Hunter Biden could finally be charged with a crime

MORE: Hunter Biden: Could he go to jail?

Author’s expertise and experience

Stephen Silveris editor for 19FortyFive. He is an award-winning journalist, essayist and film critic, who also contributes to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, Broad Street Review and Splice Today. Co-founder of the Philadelphia Film Critics Circle, Stephen lives in suburban Philadelphia with his wife and two sons. Follow him on Twitter at @StephenSilver.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.19fortyfive.com/2023/05/the-walls-are-closing-in-on-donald-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos