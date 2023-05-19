Prime Minister Modi to attend G7 meeting in Japan: all you need to know, date, timing, India’s role, frequently asked questions

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Hiroshima, Japan from May 19-21 for the Group of Seven (G7) summit. He will be the second Indian head of state to visit Hiroshima, the site of the world’s first atomic attack at the end of World War II, since Jawaharlal Nehru in 1957.

Two overlapping challenges will dominate discussions in the G7 – the first is Russia’s campaign in Ukraine and the second concerns the grim state of the global economy rocked not only by war but also by Covid-19.

India a regular guest

Japan, which is hosting the G7 this year, has invited India as a guest country.

India has been a regular guest of the G7, invited by France in 2019, by the UK in 2021, and when Germany was the host in 2022.

In 2020, India was invited by the United States to the G7, although it was canceled due to Covid-19.

As a regular guest member of the G7, India is uniquely positioned because it is both an emerging and developing country, but has a claim and a stake in global decision-making. In many ways, India is representative of the countries excluded from the steering group.

Loss of relevance?

The G7 countries’ share of global economic activity has fallen to around 30%, from around 50% four decades ago.

Developing economies such as China, India and Brazil have made huge gains, raising questions about the relevance of the G7 and its role in leading a global economy that is increasingly dependent on the growth of less wealthy countries.

Frequently asked questions about the G7 block:

What is the G7?

The Group of Seven is an informal group of leading industrialized nations.

It includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom and United States.

The first summit took place in 1975, when France hosted what was then a Group of Six meeting to discuss the fight against the recession that followed an Arab oil embargo. Canada became the seventh member a year later. Russia joined the G8 in 1998 but was kicked out after Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014.

Where is it taking place this year?

The presidency of the G7 summits rotates among the seven members.

This year it is Japan’s turn to host and it has decided to hold the event in Hiroshima, the site of the world’s first atomic attack at the end of World War II.

Why Hiroshima?

Hiroshima is the birthplace of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

His choice of venue underscores a determination to place nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation at the top of the agenda for this year’s summit.

The road to nuclear disarmament has appeared more difficult with Russia’s recent nuclear weapons threats in Ukraine, as well as nuclear and missile development by China and North Korea.

On Friday, Kishida will greet leaders arriving at the Hiroshima Peace Park. He also plans to escort the leaders to the A-bomb museum, during the first group visit of heads of nuclear states. There could also be a reunion with atomic bomb survivors.

When is the G7 summit?

The summit will begin on May 19 and end on May 21.

Who else is invited?

In addition to the 7 countries, two representatives of the European Union will also participate in the summit.

As is customary in recent years, leaders from selected non-G7 countries and international organizations will also participate in some sessions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the summit at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who stressed the importance of reaching out to developing countries.

Leaders from Australia, Brazil, Comoros, Cook Islands, Indonesia, South Korea and Vietnam are also invited.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will participate virtually in a session on Ukraine and Russia.

What will India’s role be?

India’s participation will be structured around three formal sessions.

Two of them would be held on May 20 and the third on May 21.

In the two structural sessions on May 20, the first focuses on food, health, development and gender equality. The second session focuses on climate, energy and the environment, and the third session, on May 21, is entitled “Towards a peaceful, stable and prosperous world”.

What else is India planning?

India is planning a Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) leaders’ meeting in Japan on the sidelines of the G7 summit, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra has said.

“We are planning a meeting of Quad leaders in Hiroshima with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and of course Means PM Kwatra said. The statement came after the cancellation of the Quad summit, which was due to take place on May 24 in Australia.

Albanese said the Quad meeting in Sydney would not take place after Biden canceled his visit to Australia to focus on crucial debt ceiling talks in Washington.

PM Modi is also due to unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima.

What are the main issues that will be discussed at the G7?

Leaders will discuss a wide range of issues, including economic policy, security, nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, climate change, energy and gender equality.

The G7 is also expected to strongly condemn Russia’s war on Ukraine while pledging its continued support for Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will participate virtually in the session.

There will also be a focus on Beijing’s escalating threats to Taiwan, the self-governing democratic island that Beijing claims as its own, and ways to reduce Western democracies’ economic and supply chain dependence on Taiwan. with respect to China.

To deal with the rise of countries in the South, including many former colonies of Western powers with varying opinions and ties to Russia and China, the G-7 will offer these countries more support in health, food security and infrastructure to develop closer ties.

(With agency contributions)