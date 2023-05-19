FACT FOCUS: who is responsible for the national debt? It’s more complicated than a culprit





The United States is creeping closer to a deadline to raise the debt ceiling or risk defaulting the nation on $31 trillion in debt and political leaders have yet to strike a deal to avoid such a crisis.

Amid these negotiations, politicians and online commentators have pointed the finger at who they believe is responsible for the nations’ exorbitant debt.

A widely circulated claim on social media, instigated by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, posits that former President Donald Trump contributed more to the debt than any other White House occupant in the history.

But that’s not entirely true, and experts say the issue is far more nuanced than a political talking point would suggest.

Here are the facts.

CLAIM: Trump has racked up more debt than any other president in American history.

APS ASSESSMENT: This is incorrect. The debt incurred during the Trump era was very high. But in terms of gross dollars, total debt rose further under former President Barack Obama, with Trump in second place despite Obama serving two terms while Trump served one.

There are other ways to slice and dice numbers, experts say. But more importantly, the debt has been ballooning for years and it’s more complicated than blaming a leader or a party. Trump, for example, grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic, which sparked bipartisan support for a massive federal response.

Jeffries offered a more simplistic view, blaming the 45th president in a tweet, which was copied from a popular Instagram post shared by Occupy Democrats.

Trump has racked up more debt than any other president in American history, the message read. He wants Republicans to impose a dangerous default if they don’t get what they want. We cannot allow right-wing extremists to hold our economy hostage.

Jeffries’ office did not provide a response to a query asking how the metric was calculated.

But in terms of all the presidents, the Trump years didn’t have the most debt added although they did add a lot.

Looking at historical federal debt data by fiscal year, the total US gross debt was approximately $19.5 trillion at the end of fiscal year 2016, which ended several months before the entry. in office from Trump, said G. William Hoagland, senior vice president of the Bipartisan Policy Center. . That amount grew to about $26.9 trillion at the end of fiscal year 2020, an increase of $7.4 trillion, just before Trump left office.

The debt added under Obama’s two terms, however, was about $9.5 trillion.

There are a few caveats: These numbers are not adjusted for inflation. A federal fiscal year begins in October, so there is some overlap when jurisdictions change. And total debt includes debt held by the public, which accounts for most of the debt, but also debt owed by one part of government to another.

There are also different ways to analyze the data.

Assessing only full one-term presidencies, for example, the rise under Trump may well be the biggest rise on paper. But the increase under former President George HW Bush of about $1.4 trillion represented a larger percentage increase than under Trump, Hoagland noted.

And some economists prefer to think of the national debt as a percentage of US gross domestic product, or GDP, because it indicates the country’s ability to manage its debt.

Compare it to a household, explained Eugene Steuerle, co-founder of the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. The higher the household’s salary, the more it can repay its debt.

Seen in this light, gross debt as a percentage of GDP hit an all-time high of nearly 128% at the end of Trump’s term, according to historical federal data. That said, this has represented more than 100% of GDP since 2013; this burden relative to the size of the economy was unprecedented since World War II.

But the debt accumulated under specific presidents is not just the result of their own policies, it reflects decisions made by their predecessors as well as members of Congress.

The fact is, fiscal policy reflects joint action by Congress and the president, said David Primo, professor of political science and business administration at the University of Rochester. Statements like Jeffries imply that presidents have sole control over fiscal policy, he noted.

Similarly, Hoagland said: All presidents inherit expenses from previous administrations, and they, in turn, create expenses for the future president.

The cost of programs like Social Security and Medicare continue to drive up debt, as do factors beyond the presidents’ control, like COVID-19 or the Obama-inherited recession.

As a budget expert, what pains me is that partisan bickering over who is responsible for the debt obscures an important truth: Both sides have abdicated their fiscal responsibilities, Primo said, noting that about two-thirds of the debt has been contracted since 2001. .

