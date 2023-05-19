CNN’s Christiane Amanpour says she disagrees with Trump town hall, boss Chris Licht confronted





Several CNN employees expressed their displeasure with the town hall, during which Trump continued to push false claims about the 2020 election and defended his actions on Jan. 6.

Before the Columbia speech, Licht sent a note to CNN employees congratulating Amanpour and encouraging employees to tune in, CNN’s Oliver Darcy wrote in his daily newsletter. The CEO knew Amanpour was planning to address the town hall, a company spokesperson told him.

During an internal call with employees last week from which POLITICO Playbook obtained a recording, Licht defended the town hall and praised moderator Kaitlan Collins for a masterful performance.

Amanpour said in his speech that Licht said the execution of the town hall was a bit lacking and that he said we wouldn’t see this same appalling behavior in future town halls.

Darcy wrote in her Trusted Sources newsletter that inside CNN, Amanpour is far from the only one with her point of view.

Privately, the town hall has been widely criticized by employees at all levels of the organization, Darcy wrote. Some of those employees believe Trump was unworthy of a mayoral platform. … Others think it was a worthy attempt to confront him, but the event was poorly executed.

While Collins attempted to fact-check Trump in real time, he mostly dominated the interview. If Amanpour had been in Collins’ seat, she said, I would have dropped the mic on a mean person, but then it’s me. I’ve been in the ring a long time with a lot of these people.

We know Trump and his tendencies, everyone knows that, Amanpour added. He simply takes over the stage and dominates, no matter how hard the moderator tries to aim for the finish. It doesn’t often work.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2023/05/18/christiane-amanpour-columbia-cnn-town-hall-00097644 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos